I recently attended the Advertising, Marketing, Media & Communication Conference by IMH Business at the Hilton Park Nicosia.

While I may not have heard many groundbreaking new ideas, conferences aren't always about discovering something completely new.

Sometimes they reinforce things you already know.

Sometimes they challenge the way you think.

And sometimes the biggest takeaway isn't even something that was said on stage, but the internal discussion that starts in your own head and leads you somewhere else.

(Okay, that sounded philosophical.)

Brands are expected to show up in more places than ever before. More versions, more formats, more ratios and more adaptations. Somewhere between all those deliverables, one question kept resurfacing in my mind:

Are we building brands... or just filling space?

Looking back at my notes, I realised they had become personal reflections.

1. Social Media = Human Media

One of the strongest reminders from the conference came from Jason Beckley's simple phrase: "Social Media = Human Media."

It made me realise something.

We spend enormous amounts of time discussing hooks, algorithms, analytics, attention spans and milliseconds. Yet behind every metric is still a person like you and me.

Recently I was reading an article about campaign optimisation and how brands are increasingly sounding alike because everyone is optimising towards what already works.

My takeaway?

The more we optimise for what we already know, the less distinctive we become.

Creativity has always involved trial and error. If we only repeat proven formulas, we'll produce predictable communication.

If we want memorable brands, we need to keep discovering new ways to connect with people.

2. Values Said vs Values Lived

Another reminder that stayed with me came from Gala Grigoreva, Chief Marketing Officer at Adsterra:

"Values said = Communication." "Values lived = Culture."

This had less to do with clients and more to do with the organisations behind the work.

What kind of culture are we building inside our agencies and marketing teams?

One where people feel comfortable challenging ideas?

Where different perspectives are welcomed?

Where people feel safe to speak up, experiment and occasionally fail?

Because that's the environment where impactful ideas are born.

It's an important reminder that culture isn't what we write on slides. It's what people experience every day. And when that experience encourages curiosity, trust and collaboration, game-changing ideas are only a matter of time.

3. Hybrid Teams Are Coming

This wasn't really a takeaway.

It was more of a realisation.

I see more and more agencies using AI agents to assist with day-to-day operations.

Pantelis Vladimirou (Co-Founder & Director, Webarts) shared an example of an AI agent identifying anomalies in campaign performance and alerting the marketing team.

Hybrid teams are no longer a future prediction.

They're already beginning to emerge.

What we all need to pay attention to is not only how AI improves efficiency, but also how we manage security, access to information and sensitive data.

As Pantelis highlighted through the example of BlackBerry, history has repeatedly shown that companies that fail to adapt eventually disappear.

The challenge isn't whether AI will become part of our workflows.

The challenge is how effectively we learn to work alongside it.

Because if AI can take care of more of the execution, perhaps it gives us the opportunity to spend more time doing what matters most: thinking, creating and building brands people actually remember.

4. Making Better Use of Our "Real Estate"

The presentation I probably enjoyed the most came from Pierre-Emmanuel Berthier (Co-Founder & Director, eMazing-Retailing).

He shared practical examples of how brands improve product visibility on platforms such as Amazon, where every retailer has access to exactly the same amount of "real estate" (the space available to display products).

If everyone gets exactly the same space, how do you stand out?

One example showed six colourful product packs instead of a single white product on a white background.

Another demonstrated how adding simple water droplets immediately communicated that a speaker was waterproof.

Another challenged the assumption that consumers preferred isolated product shots by showing that images featuring people wearing the headphones actually performed better.

The data spoke for itself.

But what I want to keep from this isn't Amazon.

It's the habit of constantly asking:

How can we make better use of the space we're given?

How can we make our messages more visible?

More memorable?

More impactful?

Because when you try too hard to fit in, you slowly disappear.

5. Everyone Influences Everyone

One of the panel discussions explored social generations and asked a fascinating question: Who influences whom?

What stayed with me was much simpler.

Today, everyone influences everyone.

Imagine a child discovers a product on TikTok.

One parent later sees an ad for it on Facebook.

The other parent eventually buys it.

A simple example, but one that reminds us consumers don't move through channels the way marketers often imagine.

They move through life.

Our job isn't simply to appear on platforms.

It's to become part of people's conversations, regardless of where those conversations begin.

6. Community Management & GEO

Community management was another topic that made me think beyond today's marketing practices.

Brands responding to comments, engaging in discussions and maintaining active conversations online are creating additional information that Large Language Models can discover and understand.

As we all know, ChatGPT, Claude and similar platforms are increasingly becoming part of how people search for information.

So beyond SEO, brands should begin considering GEO (Generative Engine Optimisation) and how easily AI systems can identify, understand and reference them.

As AI-powered search continues to evolve, this is no longer just a technical consideration.

It's becoming part of brand visibility.

A question worth asking is: if someone asked ChatGPT about your brand today, what would it actually know?

Perhaps that's something marketing teams, brand managers and social media professionals should already be paying attention to.

7. Word of Mouth

In Cyprus, and generally in smaller communities, word of mouth may still be one of the most powerful forms of optimisation available.

If people genuinely talk about an idea, its reach expands naturally.

Perhaps one question marketers should ask more often is:

Would people discuss this?

Because the more conversations we generate, the deeper our brands penetrate into people's everyday lives.

8. Test More. Assume Less.

One message surfaced repeatedly throughout the day.

Test things.

Try things.

See what works.

If we only do what we already know, we'll only achieve what we already know.

Experimentation is what uncovers opportunities.

The successful ideas can then be scaled.

The unsuccessful ones simply become part of the learning process.

9. Creating Content vs Creating a Brand

This was probably the reflection that stayed with me the longest.

During the panel discussion "The Social Media Budget War: Where Should the Money Go in 2026-2027?" several ideas came together.

9.1 YouTube Is Still Undervalued

YouTube remains surprisingly underutilised in Cyprus despite offering something many other platforms don't: longevity.

Unlike Instagram or TikTok, content on YouTube continues creating value long after it's published.

A great example from my own experience is CopyBet, which used long-form YouTube shows to build credibility and awareness while simultaneously generating endless short-form content for other platforms.

People are hungry for meaningful content, and YouTube offers brands an environment for deeper storytelling and consideration.

9.2 Better Metrics, Not More Metrics

Another reminder centred around measurement.

As advertisers, we don't necessarily need more metrics.

We need better ones.

Data only becomes valuable when we understand what it actually means and connect it back to human behaviour.

During the discussion, Airbnb was mentioned as an example of a company that shifted emphasis from performance-led marketing towards long-term brand building.

Whether through PR, communications or broader brand investment, the underlying message remained the same: Long-term growth depends on building a brand people remember, not only campaigns people click.

9.3 Creating Content vs Creating a Brand

And that brought me back to the question I started with.

Clients and marketers constantly ask for more content. More posts.

More reels.

More videos.

More adaptations.

But is any of it making the brand more memorable?

Or are we simply creating content that eventually evaporates?

Brands, agencies and marketing teams should constantly ask themselves how every piece of communication contributes to long-term brand growth.

Because when every piece of communication is guided by the same brand vision, individual executions stop feeling isolated and start building something bigger.

There is a big difference between creating content and creating a brand.

10. Radio Is Still Very Strong

One statistic genuinely surprised me.

During Christina Kokkalou's presentation (Managing Director, IMR / University of Nicosia), the data showed an average listening duration of 155 minutes across approximately 609,000 daily listeners.

While brands fight for seconds and milliseconds of attention on digital platforms, radio continues to command long periods of engagement.

Perhaps there are still opportunities for us to use radio more creatively and strategically within integrated campaigns.

Sometimes meaningful attention isn't found on the newest platform.

It's found where people are already listening.

Final Thought

One term that stayed with me throughout the conference was "real estate."

Maybe the question isn't how much space our brands occupy.

Maybe it's whether what we've built there is worth noticing, connecting with, remembering... and becoming part of people's conversations.

The future won't belong to the brands that occupy the most space. It will belong to the brands that make that space meaningful.