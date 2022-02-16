Τέλος στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων Ρωσίας στην Κριμαία – Αποχωρούν στρατεύματα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Την αποχώρηση στρατευμάτων της από την περιοχή της Κριμαίας ανακοίνωσε η Ρωσία, σηματοδοτώντας το τέλος στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων στην περιοχή, την ώρα πάντως που η κατάσταση στην Ουκρανία παραμένει αρκετά εύθραυστη παρά τα σημάδια αποκλιμάκωσης.

Το μέγεθος της απόσυρσης παραμένει ασαφές και μπορεί να περιλαμβάνει μόνο ένα μικρό αριθμό των δυνάμεων της Ρωσίας στα σύνορα, τις οποίες οι δυτικοί αξιωματούχοι υπολογίζουν σε περισσότερους από 130.000 στρατιώτες, αναφέρουν διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Russian defence ministry says troops in Crimea are returning to base. Which troops not clear, but apparently the ones that have left are already over the bridge. Sounds like it may just be confirming the units that were shot in video yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gqcexpaUk2 — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) February 16, 2022

Map shows that units being withdrawn from Crimea are being sent back to their bases… near Ukraine. 3rd and 150th motor rifle divisions are based just a few dozen kilometers from the border. 42nd goes back to Chechnya, which is indeed further away. https://t.co/FNAneOjQnA — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) February 16, 2022

Το ρωσικό υπουργείο Άμυνας δημοσίευσε βίντεο το οποίο δείχνει τεθωρακισμένα οχήματα τανκς να φεύγουν από την προσαρτημένη περιοχή της Κριμαίας μέσω σιδηροδρομικής γέφυρας μετά από τις ασκήσεις που πραγματοποίησε η Ρωσία, προσθέτοντας ότι ορισμένα στρατεύματα θα επέστρεφαν επίσης στις μόνιμες βάσεις τους.