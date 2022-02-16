Google Play Store Apple Store
World News Media Themasports Socialista lifenewscy ARJ Radio
Τέλος στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων Ρωσίας στην Κριμαία – Αποχωρούν στρατεύματα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Τέλος στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων Ρωσίας στην Κριμαία – Αποχωρούν στρατεύματα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

16.02.2022
09:35
Διεθνή

Την αποχώρηση στρατευμάτων της από την περιοχή της Κριμαίας ανακοίνωσε η Ρωσία, σηματοδοτώντας το τέλος στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων στην περιοχή, την ώρα πάντως που η κατάσταση στην Ουκρανία παραμένει αρκετά εύθραυστη παρά τα σημάδια αποκλιμάκωσης.

Το μέγεθος της απόσυρσης παραμένει ασαφές και μπορεί να περιλαμβάνει μόνο ένα μικρό αριθμό των δυνάμεων της Ρωσίας στα σύνορα, τις οποίες οι δυτικοί αξιωματούχοι υπολογίζουν σε περισσότερους από 130.000 στρατιώτες, αναφέρουν διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Το ρωσικό υπουργείο Άμυνας δημοσίευσε βίντεο το οποίο δείχνει τεθωρακισμένα οχήματα τανκς να φεύγουν από την προσαρτημένη περιοχή της Κριμαίας μέσω σιδηροδρομικής γέφυρας μετά από τις ασκήσεις που πραγματοποίησε η Ρωσία, προσθέτοντας ότι ορισμένα στρατεύματα θα επέστρεφαν επίσης στις μόνιμες βάσεις τους.

 

Διεθνή
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Κορονοϊός: Τέλος οι περιορισμοί στη Δανία από σήμερα – Η πρώτη χώρα στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση χωρίς μέτρα
Κορονοϊός: Τέλος οι περιορισμοί στη Δανία από σήμερα – Η πρώτη χώρα στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση χωρίς μέτρα
01.02.2022
14:43
Διεθνή
Ουκρανικό: Συνάντηση Γερμανού Καγκελάριου και Προέδρων Γαλλίας και Πολωνίας την Τρίτη
Ουκρανικό: Συνάντηση Γερμανού Καγκελάριου και Προέδρων Γαλλίας και Πολωνίας την Τρίτη
07.02.2022
14:48
Διεθνή
Επίθεση με τραυματίες στη Γερμανία: Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε αίθουσα διαλέξεων
Επίθεση με τραυματίες στη Γερμανία: Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σε αίθουσα διαλέξεων
24.01.2022
15:15
Διεθνή
Ο Μπάιντεν προβλέπει ότι ο Πούτιν θα εισβάλει στην Ουκρανία
Ο Μπάιντεν προβλέπει ότι ο Πούτιν θα εισβάλει στην Ουκρανία
20.01.2022
08:12
Διεθνή
ΕastMed: Καταγγελίες για υπονόμευση Κύπρου, Ελλάδας, Ισραήλ - Στήριξη από βουλευτές στην ΗΠΑ
ΕastMed: Καταγγελίες για υπονόμευση Κύπρου, Ελλάδας, Ισραήλ - Στήριξη από βουλευτές στην ΗΠΑ
25.01.2022
10:43
Διεθνή
Φονική φωτιά σε κτήριο στη Νέα Υόρκη: Ένας νεκρός και εννέα τραυματίες μεταξύ τους και αστυνομικοί - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Φονική φωτιά σε κτήριο στη Νέα Υόρκη: Ένας νεκρός και εννέα τραυματίες μεταξύ τους και αστυνομικοί - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
18.01.2022
23:00
Διεθνή
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Αθηνά New York: Επιβεβαίωσε τον χωρισμό της με τον Αλέξη Παππά με τον πιο επικό τρόπο!
Lifestyle
Αθηνά New York: Επιβεβαίωσε τον χωρισμό της με τον Αλέξη Παππά με τον πιο επικό τρόπο!
16.02.2022
10.00
Αποκάλυψη από Μποφίλιου:«Δέχτηκα σωματική επίθεση στη δουλειά, δεν το κατήγγειλα»
Lifestyle
Αποκάλυψη από Μποφίλιου:«Δέχτηκα σωματική επίθεση στη δουλειά, δεν το κατήγγειλα»
16.02.2022
09.58
«Πανσέληνος του χιονιού»: Στον ουρανό το τελευταίο χειμωνιάτικο φεγγάρι
Διεθνή
«Πανσέληνος του χιονιού»: Στον ουρανό το τελευταίο χειμωνιάτικο φεγγάρι
16.02.2022
09.50
Τέλος στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων Ρωσίας στην Κριμαία – Αποχωρούν στρατεύματα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Διεθνή
Τέλος στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων Ρωσίας στην Κριμαία – Αποχωρούν στρατεύματα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
16.02.2022
09.35
Προγραμματίζετε γάμο τον Δεκέμβριο; - Μάθετε μέχρι πότε θα πραγματοποιούνται τελετές
Κοινωνία
Προγραμματίζετε γάμο τον Δεκέμβριο; - Μάθετε μέχρι πότε θα πραγματοποιούνται τελετές
16.02.2022
09.31
Φρικτές αποκαλύψεις - O 7χρονος Ανδρέας είχε κακοποιηθεί στα δάχτυλα με τανάλια
Ελλάδα
Φρικτές αποκαλύψεις - O 7χρονος Ανδρέας είχε κακοποιηθεί στα δάχτυλα με τανάλια
16.02.2022
09.12
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
ΤΑ ΠΙΟ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ
«Πανσέληνος του χιονιού»: Στον ουρανό το τελευταίο χειμωνιάτικο φεγγάρι

«Πανσέληνος του χιονιού»: Στον ουρανό το τελευταίο χειμωνιάτικο φεγγάρι

16.02.2022
16.02.2022
Διεθνή
Τέλος στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων Ρωσίας στην Κριμαία – Αποχωρούν στρατεύματα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Τέλος στρατιωτικών ασκήσεων Ρωσίας στην Κριμαία – Αποχωρούν στρατεύματα - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

16.02.2022
16.02.2022
Διεθνή
Ζωντανό βρέθηκε 6χρονο κοριτσάκι στις ΗΠΑ που αγνοούνταν από το 2019 - Την έκρυβαν σε μυστικό δωμάτιο

Ζωντανό βρέθηκε 6χρονο κοριτσάκι στις ΗΠΑ που αγνοούνταν από το 2019 - Την έκρυβαν σε μυστικό δωμάτιο

16.02.2022
16.02.2022
Διεθνή
Google Play Store Apple Store
World News Media Ltd
Γιάννου Κρανιδιώτη 102, Γραφείο 201, Λατσιά, Λευκωσία
+357 22 205865
+357 22 374613
[email protected]
ΚΥΡΙΕΣ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΙΕΣ
ΝOMIKA
© World News Media 2021. All rights reserved.