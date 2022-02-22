Google Play Store Apple Store
Μαρκ Λάνεγκαν: Πέθανε στα 57 η φωνή των θρυλικών Screaming Trees

22.02.2022
22:42
Κόσμος

Την είδηση του θανάτου του Μαρκ Λάνγκαν, της φωνής των Screaming Trees έκανε γνωστή ένας εκπρόσωπος του καλλιτέχνη στο λογαριασμό του στο twitter.

Όπως έγραψε, ο μεγάλος καλλιτέχνης πέθανε στο σπίτι του στο Killarney της Ιρλανδίας και τόνισε πως «δεν υπάρχουν άλλες πληροφορίες προς το παρόν», και συμπλήρωσε ότι «η οικογένεια ζητά από όλους να σεβαστούν την ιδιωτικότητά τους αυτή τη στιγμή».

 

Κόσμος
