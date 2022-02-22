Μαρκ Λάνεγκαν: Πέθανε στα 57 η φωνή των θρυλικών Screaming Trees

Όπως έγραψε, ο μεγάλος καλλιτέχνης πέθανε στο σπίτι του στο Killarney της Ιρλανδίας και τόνισε πως «δεν υπάρχουν άλλες πληροφορίες προς το παρόν», και συμπλήρωσε ότι «η οικογένεια ζητά από όλους να σεβαστούν την ιδιωτικότητά τους αυτή τη στιγμή».

Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy