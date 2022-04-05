Google Play Store Apple Store
World News Media Themasports Socialista lifenewscy ARJ Radio
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ: Σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή στην Κύπρο

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ: Σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή στην Κύπρο

05.04.2022
18:02
Κοινωνία

Σεισμός σημειώθηκε στην περιοχή της Πάφου, το απόγευμα της Τρίτης (5/4).

Η σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή σε διάφορα σημεία της επαρχίας.

Περισσότερα σε λίγο…

 

Κοινωνία
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Αυτοί οι δρόμοι θα είναι κλειστοί λόγω της 25ης Μαρτίου
Αυτοί οι δρόμοι θα είναι κλειστοί λόγω της 25ης Μαρτίου
25.03.2022
09:49
Κοινωνία
Έτοιμο το πρωτόκολλο για τις μαθητικές παρελάσεις - Απαγορεύονται τα συνθήματα
Έτοιμο το πρωτόκολλο για τις μαθητικές παρελάσεις - Απαγορεύονται τα συνθήματα
16.03.2022
13:31
Κοινωνία
Πνίγεται στη σκόνη η Κύπρος - Πολύ υψηλές συγκεντρώσεις στην ατμόσφαιρα
Πνίγεται στη σκόνη η Κύπρος - Πολύ υψηλές συγκεντρώσεις στην ατμόσφαιρα
02.04.2022
12:08
Κοινωνία
Πέφτουν για τα πεζοδρόμια - Άρχισε η κοπή των αιωνόβιων δέντρων στην Πάφο
Πέφτουν για τα πεζοδρόμια - Άρχισε η κοπή των αιωνόβιων δέντρων στην Πάφο
29.03.2022
11:19
Κοινωνία
Πότε ξεκινάνε οι εγγραφές για τα Κρατικά Ινστιτούτα Επιμόρφωσης για τη σχολική χρονιά 2022-2023
Πότε ξεκινάνε οι εγγραφές για τα Κρατικά Ινστιτούτα Επιμόρφωσης για τη σχολική χρονιά 2022-2023
31.03.2022
21:53
Κοινωνία
Νέες κενές θέσεις στη Δημόσια Υπηρεσία - Όλες οι πληροφορίες
Νέες κενές θέσεις στη Δημόσια Υπηρεσία - Όλες οι πληροφορίες
30.03.2022
13:19
Κοινωνία
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Ρούλα Πισπιρίγκου: Ζήτησε τηλεόραση στη φυλακή ενώ... θα της ανάβουν τα τσιγάρα - Πώς είναι τα κελιά στον Κορυδαλλό
Ελλάδα
Ρούλα Πισπιρίγκου: Ζήτησε τηλεόραση στη φυλακή ενώ... θα της ανάβουν τα τσιγάρα - Πώς είναι τα κελιά στον Κορυδαλλό
05.04.2022
18.24
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ: Σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή στην Κύπρο
Κοινωνία
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ: Σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή στην Κύπρο
05.04.2022
18.02
Μήνυμα Ζελένσκι στα Ηνωμένα Έθνη: Παρακολουθούμε τα χειρότερα εγκλήματα πολέμου από τον Β' Παγκόσμιο
Διεθνή
Μήνυμα Ζελένσκι στα Ηνωμένα Έθνη: Παρακολουθούμε τα χειρότερα εγκλήματα πολέμου από τον Β' Παγκόσμιο
05.04.2022
17.51
Απειλούσε πρόσωπα για τη διαχείριση της πανδημίας – Εντοπίστηκε από τις Αρχές
Αστ. Ρεπορταζ
Απειλούσε πρόσωπα για τη διαχείριση της πανδημίας – Εντοπίστηκε από τις Αρχές
05.04.2022
17.45
Απορρίφθηκε από το Ανώτατο η έφεση της ΕΔΥ στην υπόθεση του διορισμού Διευθύντριας ΓΤΠ
Αστ. Ρεπορταζ
Απορρίφθηκε από το Ανώτατο η έφεση της ΕΔΥ στην υπόθεση του διορισμού Διευθύντριας ΓΤΠ
05.04.2022
17.44
Υφ. Τουρισμού: Διανοίγονται προοπτικές για τουριστικές αφίξεις από τη Γαλλία
Κοινωνία
Υφ. Τουρισμού: Διανοίγονται προοπτικές για τουριστικές αφίξεις από τη Γαλλία
05.04.2022
17.42
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΕΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
ΤΑ ΠΙΟ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ: Σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή στην Κύπρο

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ: Σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή στην Κύπρο

05.04.2022
05.04.2022
Κοινωνία
Υφ. Τουρισμού: Διανοίγονται προοπτικές για τουριστικές αφίξεις από τη Γαλλία

Υφ. Τουρισμού: Διανοίγονται προοπτικές για τουριστικές αφίξεις από τη Γαλλία

05.04.2022
05.04.2022
Κοινωνία
Αναχωρεί το 2ο πακέτο ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας για τον ουκρανικό λαό

Αναχωρεί το 2ο πακέτο ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας για τον ουκρανικό λαό

05.04.2022
05.04.2022
Κοινωνία
Google Play Store Apple Store
World News Media Ltd
Γιάννου Κρανιδιώτη 102, Γραφείο 201, Λατσιά, Λευκωσία
+357 22 205865
+357 22 374613
[email protected]
ΚΥΡΙΕΣ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΙΕΣ
ΝOMIKA
© World News Media 2021. All rights reserved.