ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ: Σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή στην Κύπρο

Η σεισμική δόνηση έγινε αισθητή σε διάφορα σημεία της επαρχίας.
Περισσότερα σε λίγο…
Felt reports received from eyewitnesses in SW #Cyprus in the last few min. More info soon. Likely a small mag local quake pic.twitter.com/tGg2ZuBC0f— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 5, 2022
#Earthquake (#σεισμός) possibly felt 26 sec ago in #Cyprus. Felt it? Tell us via:— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 5, 2022
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7I4Th
🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5ND1t
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/LdShL3RIku