Τα σάρωσε όλα ο Martin Wachter

Ο Αυστριακός κέρδισε το καλύτερο βραβείο στοιχηματικής εταιρείας για το Best Virtual στην Αμερική και Ευρώπη ενώ ο Μαρτίν βρίσκεται μέσα στους the TOP 5 Leaders online στην Ευρώπη.
Best Gaming Commission: Nevada Gaming Control Board
Best Gaming Association: AGEM American Gaming Equipment Manufacturers
Best Landbased Casino: The Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada
Best Casino Integrated Resort: Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives: Caesars Entertainment
Best Landbased Marketing Initiative: MGM’s marketing theme – Vegas, Safetly
Best Slot Machine: Silent Hill Return, by Konami
Best Progressive Jackpots: IGT
Best Electronic Roulotte: Novomatic – Lotus
Best EGM (Electronic Gaming Machine): Novomatic – Poker
Best Landbase Poker Operation: Bellagio, Las Vegas
Top 5 Landbased Leaders: Sheldon Adelson – Las Vegas Sands; Luke Orchard, AGEM; David López – AGS; Christie Eickelman – GLI & GGW; y Ann Hoff – MGM Las Vegas
Best Lottery: New Jersey
Best Testlab: GLI
Best Cruise Casino Operator: Royal Caribbean International – Alture of the Seas
Best Tribal Operator: Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Florida
Best Online Casino Operator: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Best Online Platform Supplier: Playtech
Best Sportsbook Operator: DraftKings Sportsbook
Best online Poker Platform: Playtech
Best Affiliate Program: ROAR Partners
Best Online Casino Game Supplier: Inspired
Best Online Sports Betting Supplier: Sportradar
Best Video Bingo Supplier: Zitro
Best Bingo Supplier: Pragmatic Play
Best Virtual Betting Supplier: Golden Race
Best Live Gaming Supplier: Evolution
Best Simulcasting: Universal Soft
Best Payment: Paysafecard
Top 5 Online Gaming Industry Leaders: Denise Coates – Bet365; Matheu Sunderland – BetMGM; Chis Holdren, Ceasars Entertainment; Fred Harrington Jr. – LTBB Odawa; y Sharon Otterman – William Hill
Best Mobile Responsive Product: SG Digital
Best Gaming News: Global Gaming Business
Ranking SAGSE Europe 2020
Best Gaming Commission: Malta Malta Gaming Authority
Best Gaming Association: Consejo Empresarial del Juego – CEJUEGO
Best Lanbased Casino: Casino de Montecarlo, Mónaco
Best Casino Integrated Resort: The Westin Dragonara Resort, Malta
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives: Casino Gran Madrid, España
Best Landbased Marketing Initiative: Casino Barcelona theme – “Tú ya naciste ganando”
Best Slot Machine: Dragon Lamp, Zitro
Best Progressive Jackpots: IGT
Best Electronic Roulotte: Novomatic – Lotus
Best EGM (Electronic Gaming Machine): Novomatic – Poker
Best Landbased Poker Operation: Golden Poker Serie
Top 5 Landbased Leaders: José Ballesteros – Grupo Ballesteros; Paul Gauselman – Gauselman Group; Johan Graff – Novomatic; Giorgio Abbiati – Abbiati; y Johnny Ortiz – Zitro
Best Lottery: Organizacion Nacional de Ciegos de España – ONCE
Best Testlab: GLI
Best Cruise Casino Operator: Norwegian Cruises – Norwegian Epic
Best Online Casino Operator: Bet365
Best Online Platform Supplier: Tecnalis
Best Sportsbook Operator: Bet365
Best Online Poker Platform: Playtech
Best Affiliate Program: Etoro Partners
Best Online Casino Game Supplier: Habanero
Best Online Sports Betting Supplier: Altenar
Best Video Bingo Supplier: Zitro
Best Bingo Supplier: Playtech
Best Virtual Betting Supplier: Golden Race
Best Live Gaming Supplier: Evolution
Best Simulcasting: Universal Soft
Best Payment Method: Astropay
Top 5 Online Gaming Industry Leaders: Martin Wachter – Golden Race; Paris Smith – Pinacle; Victor Chandler – Betvictor; Pontus Lindwall – Betsson; y Carsten Koerl – Sportradar
Best Mobile Responsive Product: IGT Digital
Best Gaming News: Yogonet