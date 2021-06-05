Τα σάρωσε όλα ο Martin Wachter

Μεγάλη επιτυχία για ton Martin Wachter ιδιοκτήτη της εταιρείας Golden Race η οποία ιδρύθηκε το 2006.

Ο Αυστριακός κέρδισε το καλύτερο βραβείο στοιχηματικής εταιρείας για το Best Virtual στην Αμερική και Ευρώπη ενώ ο Μαρτίν βρίσκεται μέσα στους the TOP 5 Leaders online στην Ευρώπη.

Best Gaming Commission: Nevada Gaming Control Board

Best Gaming Association: AGEM American Gaming Equipment Manufacturers

Best Landbased Casino: The Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada

Best Casino Integrated Resort: Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives: Caesars Entertainment

Best Landbased Marketing Initiative: MGM’s marketing theme – Vegas, Safetly

Best Slot Machine: Silent Hill Return, by Konami

Best Progressive Jackpots: IGT

Best Electronic Roulotte: Novomatic – Lotus

Best EGM (Electronic Gaming Machine): Novomatic – Poker

Best Landbase Poker Operation: Bellagio, Las Vegas

Top 5 Landbased Leaders: Sheldon Adelson – Las Vegas Sands; Luke Orchard, AGEM; David López – AGS; Christie Eickelman – GLI & GGW; y Ann Hoff – MGM Las Vegas

Best Lottery: New Jersey

Best Testlab: GLI

Best Cruise Casino Operator: Royal Caribbean International – Alture of the Seas

Best Tribal Operator: Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Florida

Best Online Casino Operator: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Best Online Platform Supplier: Playtech

Best Sportsbook Operator: DraftKings Sportsbook

Best online Poker Platform: Playtech

Best Affiliate Program: ROAR Partners

Best Online Casino Game Supplier: Inspired

Best Online Sports Betting Supplier: Sportradar

Best Video Bingo Supplier: Zitro

Best Bingo Supplier: Pragmatic Play

Best Virtual Betting Supplier: Golden Race

Best Live Gaming Supplier: Evolution

Best Simulcasting: Universal Soft

Best Payment: Paysafecard

Top 5 Online Gaming Industry Leaders: Denise Coates – Bet365; Matheu Sunderland – BetMGM; Chis Holdren, Ceasars Entertainment; Fred Harrington Jr. – LTBB Odawa; y Sharon Otterman – William Hill

Best Mobile Responsive Product: SG Digital

Best Gaming News: Global Gaming Business

Ranking SAGSE Europe 2020

Best Gaming Commission: Malta Malta Gaming Authority

Best Gaming Association: Consejo Empresarial del Juego – CEJUEGO

Best Lanbased Casino: Casino de Montecarlo, Mónaco

Best Casino Integrated Resort: The Westin Dragonara Resort, Malta

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives: Casino Gran Madrid, España

Best Landbased Marketing Initiative: Casino Barcelona theme – “Tú ya naciste ganando”

Best Slot Machine: Dragon Lamp, Zitro

Best Progressive Jackpots: IGT

Best Electronic Roulotte: Novomatic – Lotus

Best EGM (Electronic Gaming Machine): Novomatic – Poker

Best Landbased Poker Operation: Golden Poker Serie

Top 5 Landbased Leaders: José Ballesteros – Grupo Ballesteros; Paul Gauselman – Gauselman Group; Johan Graff – Novomatic; Giorgio Abbiati – Abbiati; y Johnny Ortiz – Zitro

Best Lottery: Organizacion Nacional de Ciegos de España – ONCE

Best Testlab: GLI

Best Cruise Casino Operator: Norwegian Cruises – Norwegian Epic

Best Online Casino Operator: Bet365

Best Online Platform Supplier: Tecnalis

Best Sportsbook Operator: Bet365

Best Online Poker Platform: Playtech

Best Affiliate Program: Etoro Partners

Best Online Casino Game Supplier: Habanero

Best Online Sports Betting Supplier: Altenar

Best Video Bingo Supplier: Zitro

Best Bingo Supplier: Playtech

Best Virtual Betting Supplier: Golden Race

Best Live Gaming Supplier: Evolution

Best Simulcasting: Universal Soft

Best Payment Method: Astropay

Top 5 Online Gaming Industry Leaders: Martin Wachter – Golden Race; Paris Smith – Pinacle; Victor Chandler – Betvictor; Pontus Lindwall – Betsson; y Carsten Koerl – Sportradar

Best Mobile Responsive Product: IGT Digital

Best Gaming News: Yogonet