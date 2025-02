We are writing today to issue an apology and retract a story published on 18/01/2020 that contained claims about Ms. Ibtissam Christoforou.

The Story contained unsubstantiate and inaccurate statements and aversions against Ms. Ibtisam Christoforou.

All the claims in the article were based on incomplete and misleading information and therefore we have removed the article from our website and issued this retraction and apology to correct the record.