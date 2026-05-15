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ΑρχικήΔελτία ΤύπουThe most glamorous Kataklysmos weekend comes to life at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort - Book your stay now & discover exclusive hospitality packages
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The most glamorous Kataklysmos weekend comes to life at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort - Book your stay now & discover exclusive hospitality packages

 15.05.2026 - 08:14
The most glamorous Kataklysmos weekend comes to life at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort - Book your stay now & discover exclusive hospitality packages

Book your stay now & discover exclusive hospitality packages designed to offer moments of relaxation, indulgence and family fun by the sea!

This year’s Kataklysmos long weekend takes on a truly special character at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, where luxury meets the joy of a family seaside escape. Set against a breathtaking coastal backdrop, the award-winning resort offers families and guests of all ages the opportunity to experience an unforgettable Pentecost - Whit Monday (Kataklysmos Escape), filled with moments of relaxation, entertainment and carefree summer living.

From 30 May – 1 June 2026, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort transforms into a vibrant destination of experiences for both children and adults, featuring exciting activities for the entire family. Water games, foam parties, interactive entertainment and endless fun for children create the ultimate summer celebration atmosphere, while parents enjoy moments of relaxation and exceptional hospitality within the resort’s luxurious surroundings.

Guests will also have the opportunity to indulge in exquisite culinary experiences, refined hospitality services and thoughtfully curated surprises designed to make every stay truly memorable. Overlooking the endless blue of the Mediterranean Sea and embracing the spirit of an authentic Cypriot summer, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort promises a long weekend filled with beautiful memories, meaningful family moments and unforgettable seaside experiences.

Discover more information about the hotel’s packages through the link below

https://www.capstgeorges.com/el/offers/pentecost-kataklysmos-escape/

For more information and reservations:

📞 +357 26 000000

🌐 capstgeorges.com

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