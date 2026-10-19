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ΑρχικήΚοινωνίαCyberness Halloween Market Takes Over Kolla This October
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Cyberness Halloween Market Takes Over Kolla This October

 19.10.2026 - 16:33
Cyberness Halloween Market Takes Over Kolla This October

Limassol is getting ready for a spooky weekend this October, as Kolla prepares to host two evenings of local creativity, music and entertainment.

The Cyberness Halloween Market will take place on October 31 and November 1, 2026, from 16:00 to 23:00 each day. The two-day event will bring together local makers, food, music and a range of activities inspired by this year’s theme.

More than 150 local shops and makers will take part, presenting a diverse selection of handmade creations, fashion, accessories, art and independent designs. The market will also feature a variety of street food, desserts and drinks, with cocktail bars, DJ sets and live music adding to the evening programme.

Halloween installations and themed areas will transform the venue, while workshops and creative activities will give visitors the opportunity to get involved.

Entry is free and pets are welcome. Visitors of all ages are invited to attend, with Halloween costumes encouraged for those who wish to take part in the theme.

Beyond its changing themes, Cyberness continues to provide a meeting point for independent businesses, artists and the wider community. By combining a platform for local creators with cultural activities and entertainment, each edition offers new ways for people to discover, connect and spend time together.

For those interested in participating as vendors in future editions, more information and applications are available here:

https://kolla.com/cybernessmarket/

For updates and the full events calendar, follow Kolla on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/kolla.cy/

 

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