ΗΠΑ: Εκκενώθηκε περιοχή κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο - Σε συναγερμό για βόμβα

Η αστυνομία εκκένωσε επίσης το παλαιότερο κτίριο γραφείων του Κογκρέσου. Σημειώνεται πως το Κογκρέσο είναι κλειστό αυτή την εβδομάδα. Στην περιοχή έχουν φτάσει πυροτεχνουργοί με σκοπό να ελέγξουν εάν η συσκευή που εντοπίστηκε είναι εκρηκτικός μηχανισμός, ενω όπως μετέδωσε το AP το ύποπτο βαν έχει απομακρυνθεί από την περιοχή.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.



