ΗΠΑ: Εκκενώθηκε περιοχή κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο - Σε συναγερμό για βόμβα

ΗΠΑ: Εκκενώθηκε περιοχή κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο - Σε συναγερμό για βόμβα

19.08.2021
18:19
Διεθνή

Σε κατάσταση συναγερμού τέθηκαν οι αμερικανικές αρχές έπειτα από αναφορές για εντοπισμό βόμβας σε βαν κοντά στη βιβλιοθήκη του Καπιτωλίου. Το συγκεκριμένο κτίριο βρίσκεται κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο και το Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο.

Η αστυνομία εκκένωσε επίσης το παλαιότερο κτίριο γραφείων του Κογκρέσου. Σημειώνεται πως το Κογκρέσο είναι κλειστό αυτή την εβδομάδα. Στην περιοχή έχουν φτάσει πυροτεχνουργοί με σκοπό να ελέγξουν εάν η συσκευή που εντοπίστηκε είναι εκρηκτικός μηχανισμός, ενω όπως μετέδωσε το AP το ύποπτο βαν έχει απομακρυνθεί από την περιοχή.

 

Πηγή: protothema.gr

