ΗΠΑ: Εκκενώθηκε περιοχή κοντά στο Καπιτώλιο - Σε συναγερμό για βόμβα

Η αστυνομία εκκένωσε επίσης το παλαιότερο κτίριο γραφείων του Κογκρέσου. Σημειώνεται πως το Κογκρέσο είναι κλειστό αυτή την εβδομάδα. Στην περιοχή έχουν φτάσει πυροτεχνουργοί με σκοπό να ελέγξουν εάν η συσκευή που εντοπίστηκε είναι εκρηκτικός μηχανισμός, ενω όπως μετέδωσε το AP το ύποπτο βαν έχει απομακρυνθεί από την περιοχή.
NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021
Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t
📹| #USA police investigating report of explosive in truck near #Capitol— EHA News (@eha_news) August 19, 2021
▪️Police are investigating a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area. pic.twitter.com/1Hs4pLHSuZ
Πηγή: protothema.gr