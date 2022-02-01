Google Play Store Apple Store
Τραγωδία σε σχολείο στη Μινεσότα, νεκρός μαθητής από πυροβολισμούς

01.02.2022
23:07
Διεθνή

Τραγωδία εκτυλίχθηκε σε σχολείο κομητείας της Μινεσότα, όταν μετά τις 12 το μεσημέρι ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ σκοτώνοντας έναν μαθητή.

Σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση, μετά τους πυροβολισμούς, βρίσκεται άλλος μαθητής. Οι αστυνομικοί που κατέφθασαν στο σημείο βρήκαν βαριά τραυματισμένα τα παιδιά, έξω από το σχολείο, ενώ έσπευσαν και οχήματα της Πυροσβεστικής.

 

 

Διεθνή
