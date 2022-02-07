Google Play Store Apple Store
Κύπριος γεμίζει με λεφτά διάφορα σημεία και προκαλεί το κοινό να τα βρει - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Κύπριος γεμίζει με λεφτά διάφορα σημεία και προκαλεί το κοινό να τα βρει - ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

07.02.2022
15:06
Κοινωνία

Ένα challenge που ο κάθε ένας θα ήθελε να συμμετέχει.

Το κυνήγι χρημάτων άρχισε πριν από ένα μήνα περίπου στην Κύπρο, από νερό στον Tik Tok pου προκαλέι το κοινό να λάβει μέρος.

Συγκεκριμένα μεταβαίνει σε διάφορα σημεία, όπου υπάρχουν γνωστοί χώροι που μπορούν εύκολα να αναγνωριστούν και με βίντεο προβάλει που κρύβει τα χρήματα. Αυτός που θα καταφέρει να τα εντοπίσει πρώτος τότε τα παίρνει.

 

@treasurehuntercy FREE MONEY! The treasure hunt is live! Find the money and it's yours! #cyprus #Larnaca #treasurehuntercy #treasurehunt ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse
@treasurehuntercy FREE MONEY! The treasure hunt is live! Find the money and it's yours! #cyprus #paphos #treasurehuntercy #treasurehunt ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse
@treasurehuntercy FREE MONEY! The treasure hunt is live! Find the money and it's yours! #cyprus #limassol #treasurehuntercy #treasurehunt ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse
@treasurehuntercy FREE MONEY! The treasure hunt is live! Find the money and it's yours! #cyprus #Nicosia#treasurehuntercy #treasurehunt ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) - Edison Lighthouse
