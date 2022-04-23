Google Play Store Apple Store
Ιαπωνία: Γιγαντιαίο καλαμάρι ξεβράστηκε ζωντανό σε ακτή της επαρχίας Φουκούι – Δείτε βίντεο

23.04.2022
12:47
Διεθνή

Ενα γιγάντιο καλαμάρι μήκους 3,35 μέτρων και βάρους 80 κιλών ξεβράστηκε ζωντανό στις ακτές της δυτικής Ιαπωνίας.

Το γιγάντιο καλαμάρι βρέθηκε στην παραλία Ugu της επαρχίας Φουκούι από κάτοικο της περιοχής ο οποίος και ενημέρωσε τις αρμόδιες υπηρεσίες.

 

Το καλαμάρι μεταφέρθηκε στο ενυδρείο Echizen Matsushima.

Πηγή: newsbeast.gr

