Ιαπωνία: Γιγαντιαίο καλαμάρι ξεβράστηκε ζωντανό σε ακτή της επαρχίας Φουκούι – Δείτε βίντεο

Το γιγάντιο καλαμάρι βρέθηκε στην παραλία Ugu της επαρχίας Φουκούι από κάτοικο της περιοχής ο οποίος και ενημέρωσε τις αρμόδιες υπηρεσίες.

VIDEO: Giant squid washes ashore alive in Japan.



A giant squid 3.35 metres in length has been found alive on a shore in western Japan.

Giant squid live in the deep sea, and is unusual for one to be washed ashore alive. The squid has now been transported to an aquarium pic.twitter.com/FGdc23MBjI