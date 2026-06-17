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ΑρχικήΔελτία ΤύπουCOSMOS Insurance's new campaign highlights what truly needs protection
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COSMOS Insurance's new campaign highlights what truly needs protection

 17.06.2026 - 10:17
COSMOS Insurance's new campaign highlights what truly needs protection

COSMOS Insurance's new advertising campaign reminds us that when it comes to protecting what matters most in our lives, what we truly need is the right insurance plan.

Through five humorous digital videos featuring eccentric protagonists searching for a very specific insurance solution, the company presents five of its core insurance products as the ideal answer to even the most unconventional needs. An ambience guru, a businesswoman struggling with productivity anxiety, a model with a very expressive... eyebrow, a compassionate young driver, and a devoted dog owner share their concerns on camera and discover that what they really need is the confidence and comprehensive protection that the right insurance solution can provide.

The homeCARE home insurance plan, officeCARE office insurance plan, cyprusCHOICE health insurance plan, myDRIVEplus motor insurance plan, and petCARE pet insurance plan are presented in a fresh and unexpected way, as the new campaign fully reflects the modern philosophy of COSMOS Insurance.

Through an integrated communication strategy that includes digital videos, YouTube advertising, social media promotion, Google network advertising, radio spots, and billboard advertising, COSMOS Insurance once again demonstrates that humour and originality are effective ways to stand out from the competition and position insurance as a conscious choice to protect what truly matters in life.

Watch the campaign videos:

https://youtu.be/uK-YepKeqfI 

https://youtu.be/4wgol307TLc    

https://youtu.be/ZCk-gNjhgSA

https://youtu.be/vmJzu3EVemQ

https://youtu.be/rrQMhTy60n4

About COSMOS Insurance

Founded in 1981, COSMOS Insurance is today one of the largest general insurance companies in Cyprus. Headquartered in Nicosia, with branch offices in Larnaca, Limassol, and Paphos, the company offers innovative insurance products tailored to the needs of its customers. It employs

more than 70 highly qualified professionals and works with over 150 insurance intermediaries across the island. COSMOS Insurance is committed to the prompt and fair settlement of claims, having earned the trust of more than 40.000 customers.

For more information about COSMOS Insurance, please visit the company's website and follow its channels on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn.

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