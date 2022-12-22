Όσκαρ 2023: Υποψήφιες μεγάλα ονόματα της διεθνής μουσικής σκηνής διεκδικούν το χρυσό αγαλματάκι - Λίστες για 10 κατηγορίες

Οι ταινίες «Everything Everywhere All At Once» και το «RRR» είναι μεταξύ εκείνων που προκρίνονται στον επόμενο γύρο για τα Όσκαρ, ενώ η Rihanna, Lady Gaga και η Taylor Swift είναι μεταξύ των μουσικών ερμηνευτών που εξακολουθούν να διεκδικούν βραβείο με τα τραγούδια τους που είναι στην κορυφή των chart.
Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες από τις οποίες θα προκύψουν οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ σε εννέα κατηγορίες στα επερχόμενα Όσκαρ. Η γερμανική ταινία «All Quiet on the Western Front» του Netflix επιλέχθηκε σε πέντε κατηγορίες (διεθνής ταινία, μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις, ήχος, οπτικά εφέ και πρωτότυπη μουσική) και ισοβαθμεί το φιλμ «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».
Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες θα πραγματοποιηθεί μεταξύ 12 Ιανουαρίου και 17 Ιανουαρίου 2023. Οι υποψηφιότητες θ' ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου 2023, με την τελική ψηφοφορία μεταξύ 2 Μαρτίου και 7 Μαρτίου 2023. Η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theater στις 12 Μαρτίου και θα μεταδοθεί από το ABC.
Αναλυτικά οι βραχείες λίστες σε 10 κατηγορίες
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Amsterdam (20th Century Studios)
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Blonde (Netflix)
Crimes of the Future (Neon)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Emancipation (Apple Original Films)
The Whale (A24)
Ήχος
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix)
Moonage Daydream (Neon)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Οπτικά Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Marvel Studios)
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Warner Bros.)
Jurassic World: Dominion (Universal Pictures)
Nope (Universal Pictures)
Thirteen Lives (Amazon Studios/MGM)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix) - Volker Bertelmann
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios) - Simon Franglen
Babylon (Paramount Pictures) - Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures) - Carter Burwell
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios) - Ludwig Goransson
Devotion (Sony Pictures) - Chanda Dancy
Don't Worry Darling (Warner Bros.) - John Powell
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) - Son Lux
The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures) - John Williams
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix) - Nathan Johnson
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat
Nope (Universal Pictures) - Michael Abels
She Said (Universal Pictures) - Nicholas Britell
The Woman King (Sony Pictures) - Terence Blanchard
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Hildur Gu?nadottir
Πρωτότυπο Τραγούδι
«Time»- «Amsterdam» (20th Century Studios)
«Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)»- «Avatar: The Way of Water» (20th Century Studios)
«Lift Me Up»- «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» (Marvel Studios)
«This is a Life»- «Everything Everywhere All at Once» (A24)
«Ciao Papa»- «Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio» (Netflix)
«Til You're Home»- «A Man Called Otto» (Sony Pictures)
«Naatu Naatu»- «RRR» (Variance Films)
«My Mind & Me»- «Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me» (Apple Original Films)
«Good Afternoon- «Spirited» (Apple Original Films)
«Applause»- «Tell It Like a Woman» (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
«Stand Up»- «Till» (Orion/United Artists Releasing)
«Hold My Hand»- «Top Gun: Maverick» (Paramount Pictures)
«Dust & Ash»- «The Voice of Dust and Ash» (Matilda Productions)
«Carolina»- «Where the Crawdads Sing» (Sony Pictures)
«New Body Rhumba»- «White Noise» (Netflix)
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους
All That Breathes (HBO Documentary Films/Sideshow)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Neon)
Bad Axe (IFC Films)
Children of the Mist (CAT&Docs)
Descendant (Netflix)
Fire of Love (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (Sony Pictures Classics)
Hidden Letters (Cargo Film & Releasing)
A House Made of Splinters (Madman Entertainment)
The Janes (HBO Documentary Films)
Last Flight Home (MTV Documentary Films)
Moonage Daydream (Neon)
Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)
Retrograde (National Geographic Films)
The Territory (National Geographic Documentary)
Διεθνής Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία)
Argentina, 1985 (Αργεντινή)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Μεξικό)
Cairo Conspiracy (Σουηδία)
The Blue Caftan (Μαρόκο)
Close (Βέλγιο)
Corsage (Αυστρία)
Decision to Leave (Νότια Κορέα)
EO (Πολωνία)
Holy Spider (Δανία)
Joyland (Πακιστάν)
Last Film Show (Ινδία)
The Quiet Girl (Ιρλανδία)
Return to Seoul (Καμπότζη)
Saint Omer (Γαλλία)
Ταινία animation μικρού μήκους
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It's Nice in Here
More than I Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
Ταινία Ζωντανής Δράσης Μικρού Μήκους
All in Favor
Almost Home
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Lone Wolf
Nakam
Night Ride
Plastic Killer
The Red Suitcase
The Right Words
Sideral
The Treatment
Tula
Warsha
