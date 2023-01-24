Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2023

Ανακοινώθηκαν, πριν από λίγο, στο Λος Άνζτελες, οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ.
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Α’ Ανδρικού ρόλου
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Α΄ Γυναικείου ρόλου
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Κοστουμιών
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Ήχου
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερης Ζωντανής Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It
Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
Applause – Tell It Like A Woman
•Hold My Hand– Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me U – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
This Is a Lif – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ντοκιμαντέρ
All That Breathes
And The Beauty And The Blooshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
Διεθνούς Ταινίας
All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία
Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή
Close – Βέλγιο
EO – Πολωνία
The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία
Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Μακιγιάζ
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Ακολουθήστε το Tothemaonline.com στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις