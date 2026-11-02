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ΑρχικήΚοινωνίαJavokhir Sindarov: A Grand Return to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort
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Javokhir Sindarov: A Grand Return to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

 02.11.2026 - 16:13
Javokhir Sindarov: A Grand Return to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

World Chess Championship challenger J. Sindarov returns to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort for his final preparations ahead of the highly anticipated showdown in Geneva

Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov has returned to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, this time to prepare for the FIDE World Championship Match 2026, where he will challenge reigning World Chess Champion Gukesh D. of India for the world title. The prestigious match is scheduled to take place in Geneva from 22 November to 12 December 2026.

Javokhir Sindarov’s return to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort holds particular significance. Just a few months earlier, at the very same resort, the now 20-year-old Uzbek chess prodigy claimed victory at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026, remaining undefeated and securing 10 points from 14 games — the highest score achieved in the modern era of the tournament. Currently ranked world No. 4, with a FIDE rating of 2778, Sindarov has returned to Paphos to prepare for the greatest challenge of his career to date.

During his extended stay, from 5 to 21 October 2026, J. Sindarov resided in the suite that bears his name, which Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort dedicated in his honour following his triumph at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026. A setting associated with a historic achievement thus became the base for his preparations to compete for the world title.

Mr Marios Demetriou, General Manager of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, commented:

“The return of J. Sindarov is a particularly meaningful endorsement of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, which successfully hosted the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026. Our team worked closely with J. Sindarov and his entourage to ensure that his accommodation and the services provided were tailored to his individual needs and the demands of his rigorous daily schedule.”

The choice of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort by internationally renowned figures and world-class athletes reflects its exceptional suitability as a setting for focused preparation, intensive training and recovery. The privacy, tranquillity and outstanding natural beauty of the Cape St George area in Peyia, Paphos, together with the resort’s ability to deliver highly personalised hospitality, create the ideal conditions for exceptional experiences and peak performance.

Discover more about Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort:

Instagram: @Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

Facebook: @Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

Website: capstgeorges.com

Tel: +357 26 000 000.

Email: [email protected]

 

 

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