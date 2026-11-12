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ΑρχικήΠολιτικήMayor of Akamas Marinos Lambrou Meets with the President of Israel
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Mayor of Akamas Marinos Lambrou Meets with the President of Israel

 12.11.2026 - 14:33
Mayor of Akamas Marinos Lambrou Meets with the President of Israel

The Mayor of Akamas, Marinos Lambrou, met with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, as part of the 35th International Mayors Conference, which brought together mayors and municipal leaders from around the world.

A notable moment during the meeting was President Herzog’s interest in the Akamas region. During his conversation with Mayor Lambrou, the Israeli President expressed particular interest in Akamas, noting that he was already familiar with the region, its environmental significance and its exceptional natural heritage, which makes it one of Cyprus’s most important ecological destinations.

The meeting took place during the international conference, organised by the American Jewish Congress in partnership with the American Council for World Jewry. The conference focused on innovation, technology and artificial intelligence as tools for improving quality of life in modern cities.

During their visit to the President’s Residence, the participating mayors presented President Herzog with the international Bridges to Tomorrow Charter, which promotes cooperation between cities, the exchange of expertise and the development of joint initiatives in science, technology and sustainable development.

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