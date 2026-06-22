Philippe Starck Visits Cyprus for the First Time to Celebrate YOO Limassol

To celebrate the occasion, the Property Gallery team with Sarels E.P.C.M. hosted an intimate and lively press conference at the YOO Limassol Sales Suite.

The meeting of these creative minds quickly evolved from a standard press event into a profound, witty, and deeply inspiring conversation about the future of living, the power of the subconscious, and why Cyprus feels like the true center of the world right now.

Speaking to the audience, Philippe Starck shared his personal impressions of Cyprus and explained why YOO projects are designed around people rather than architecture alone.

"I have a very special feeling here. Cyprus feels like the centre of everything - the place where everything begins. There is a unique energy on this island that cannot be found anywhere else."

Starck highlighted that YOO developments are designed as "vertical villages" - communities that encourage connection, interaction and a sense of belonging.

"When people know each other, they don't hate each other. Our role is not simply to create buildings. It is to create places where people can live better lives."

He also praised the vision and determination of the Property Gallery team, noting the extraordinary attention to detail and commitment that have shaped YOO Limassol.

John Hitchcox reflected on the 30-year journey of YOO and the evolution of branded residences around the world.

"We started with a simple idea: homes should be designed from the inside out, around the people who live in them. Today, wellness, community and quality of life are just as important as architecture itself."

Throughout the discussion, a recurring theme emerged: harmony. According to Starck, true design is not about creating beauty for a moment, but about creating timeless spaces that positively influence people's lives.

"There is no beauty without harmony. Our responsibility is to create environments that bring comfort, happiness and meaning."

The conference concluded with a symbolic ceremony. Philippe Starckand John Hitchcox signed a commemorative brick that will become part of the future clubhouse. As a closing tribute to the island's heritage and the longevity of the project, Property Gallery announced the planting of a young olive tree at the Clubhouse - a tree destined to live for a thousand years, mirroring the timeless legacy of YOO Limassol. The visit marked an important moment for YOO Limassol, reaffirming its ambition to redefine luxury living in Cyprus through design, community and a distinctly human approach to development.