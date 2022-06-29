Google Play Store Apple Store
Νέα σεισμική δόνηση ταρακούνησε την Κύπρο - Δείτε αναλυτικά

29.06.2022
17:22
Κοινωνία

Νέα σεισμική δόνηση φέρεται να ταρακούνησε ξανά αρκετές περιοχές της Κύπρου.

Σύμφωνα με το Ευρωμεσογειακό Σεισμολογικό Ινστιτούτο, σεισμική δόνηση ήταν αισθητή γύρω στις 5 και 12 το απόγευμα.

Κοινωνία
ΤΑ ΠΙΟ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ
29.06.2022
29.06.2022
Κοινωνία
Πρόταση νόμου για απαγόρευση διακίνησης βαρέων οχημάτων και δημόσιων έργων σε ώρες αιχμής

Πρόταση νόμου για απαγόρευση διακίνησης βαρέων οχημάτων και δημόσιων έργων σε ώρες αιχμής

29.06.2022
29.06.2022
Κοινωνία
Προς δύο κατευθύνσεις κινούνται οι αλλαγές - Στη Βουλή πρόταση για λιγότερα εξεταζόμενα μαθήματα και διαγωνίσματα

Προς δύο κατευθύνσεις κινούνται οι αλλαγές - Στη Βουλή πρόταση για λιγότερα εξεταζόμενα μαθήματα και διαγωνίσματα

29.06.2022
29.06.2022
Κοινωνία
