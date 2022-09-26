Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στη Ρωσία - Τουλάχιστον 6 νεκροί και 20 τραυματίες - Δείτε βίντεο

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται αστυνομική επιχείρηση μετά από πυροβολισμούς σε σχολείο στο Izhevsk στη Ρωσία. Στο σημείο βρίσκονται και ασθενοφόρα.
Σύμφωνα με το ρωσικό RIA, μέχρι στιγμής υπάρχουν 6 νεκροί και 20 τραυματίες, ενώ η αστυνομία αναφέρει ότι ο δράστης της επίθεσης βρέθηκε νεκρός. Με τα μέχρι στιγμής δεδομένα φαίνεται να αυτοκτόνησε.
Στο διαδίκτυο κυκλοφορούν βίντεο που φέρεται να είναι από το σχολείο, χωρίς ωστόσο να μπορεί προς το παρόν να επιβεβαιωθεί η γνησιότητά τους.
#BREAKING: Injuries reported following shooting at school in Russian city of Izhevskpic.twitter.com/9GU0F2Teoz— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) September 26, 2022
⚡️The shooting took place in one of the schools of the Russian city of Izhevsk – ten people injured, – Russia media.— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 26, 2022
Two of the children have serious injuries, four have moderate injuries.
Video from the office of school Izhevsk from the students hiding there. According to preliminary information, in addition to the guard from the shots, one of the schoolgirls also died.— Newsistaan (@newsistaan) September 26, 2022
The number of affected students has increased to nine.#Russia pic.twitter.com/e0oYZpkAW1
