Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στη Ρωσία - Τουλάχιστον 6 νεκροί και 20 τραυματίες - Δείτε βίντεο

  • 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022 - 11:22
Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στη Ρωσία - Τουλάχιστον 6 νεκροί και 20 τραυματίες - Δείτε βίντεο

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκεται αστυνομική επιχείρηση μετά από πυροβολισμούς σε σχολείο στο Izhevsk στη Ρωσία. Στο σημείο βρίσκονται και ασθενοφόρα.

Σύμφωνα με το ρωσικό RIA, μέχρι στιγμής υπάρχουν 6 νεκροί και 20 τραυματίες, ενώ η αστυνομία αναφέρει ότι ο δράστης της επίθεσης βρέθηκε νεκρός. Με τα μέχρι στιγμής δεδομένα φαίνεται να αυτοκτόνησε.

Στο διαδίκτυο κυκλοφορούν βίντεο που φέρεται να είναι από το σχολείο, χωρίς ωστόσο να μπορεί προς το παρόν να επιβεβαιωθεί η γνησιότητά τους.

 

 

 

 

 

Πηγή: in.gr

 

 

