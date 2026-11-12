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ΑρχικήΟικονομίαJinius joins forces with BOX NOW for all orders from Greece
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Jinius joins forces with BOX NOW for all orders from Greece

 12.11.2026 - 12:35
Jinius joins forces with BOX NOW for all orders from Greece

A new delivery channel for an even smoother shopping experience, as leading Greek retailers join the marketplace

Jinius, Cyprus’ online marketplace, announces its new strategic partnership with BOX NOW, the largest network of automated parcel lockers in Greece and Cyprus. As of today, all orders placed through Jinius and shipped by retailers in Greece will be handled through the BOX NOW network, creating a new, unified delivery channel that makes the shopping experience even faster, simpler and more reliable for consumers in Cyprus.

A new delivery channel from Greece

Through this partnership, Jinius leverages BOX NOW’s infrastructure and expertise in cross-border deliveries between Greece and Cyprus, offering its customers:

· Low shipping costs, at just €4.50 per order, with free delivery for purchases over €50.

· A seamless and consistent delivery experience for all purchases from Greek retailers, from the moment an order is placed through to collection.

· 24/7 collection flexibility from BOX NOW lockers, conveniently located at key points across cities in Cyprus, without the need to wait for a courier.

· Reliable and predictable delivery times, with shipment tracking updates at every stage.

· Greener deliveries, as BOX NOW lockers operate using solar energy.

At the same time, consumers continue to enjoy all the benefits offered by Jinius, including the ability to shop from multiple stores with a single checkout.

New Greek retailers join Jinius

The partnership with BOX NOW comes at a time of strong growth for Jinius, which continues to expand its partner network by welcoming selected Greek retailers. Pharmagrand, Pharmacy Discount, Mat Fashion, Koniaris Shoes and Marilyn Boutique have recently joined the marketplace, with more retailers set to be announced soon.

With these new additions, Jinius customers gain access to an even wider range of products, from pharmacy and beauty products to fashion and items for every need, across a broader range of price points and with attractive offers. The addition of Greek retailers further strengthens competition and product variety, giving consumers in Cyprus more choice, all conveniently brought together on one platform.

About Jinius

Jinius is a modern e-commerce platform in Cyprus, created by Bank of Cyprus. Through the Jinius Marketplace, consumers can discover a wide variety of products, brands and stores, with the convenience of shopping from multiple retailers through a single checkout. At the same time, businesses of all sizes can strengthen their digital presence and gain access to thousands of new customers.

Find out more at www.jinius.com.cy.

 

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