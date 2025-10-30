Ecommbx
ΚΥΠΡΟΣ

Inauguration of the Renovated Square of the Church of Saint George in Peyia and the Surrounding Buildings

 30.10.2025 - 17:40
Inauguration of the Renovated Square of the Church of Saint George in Peyia and the Surrounding Buildings

Highlighting the Religious and Cultural Heritage of a Site of Historical Significance

The beautifully renovated square and surrounding buildings of the Church of Saint George in Peyia were officially unveiled on Thursday evening during a simple inauguration ceremony, attended by His Beatitude the Archbishop of Cyprus, George, who also performed the blessing of the site.

The event was attended by representatives of the state and local authorities, including the District Officer of Paphos, Mrs. Efrosyni Georgiou, Members of Parliament for the district, the Mayor of Akamas, Mr. Marinos Lambrou, former Minister Mr. Nikos Koshis, as well as representatives of municipalities, organizations, and many citizens.

The redevelopment of the square and its adjacent buildings was carried out through close collaboration between the Holy Metropolis of Paphos and the Ecclesiastical Committee of Saint George, Peyia. The project’s goal was to highlight the area’s historical and religious character while improving its functionality and aesthetic appeal.

In his address, Archbishop George of Cyprus referred to the historical importance of the region, where ships once docked to transport wheat to Constantinople. “Here, some Greeks from Constantinople also preached the faith; that is why this bishopric was called the Bishopric of the Romans. We stand on historic ground that brought glory not only to this area but to the whole of Cyprus,” the Archbishop stated, congratulating those whose vision made this major renovation possible.

The Mayor of Akamas, Mr. Marinos Lambrou, noted that “The Municipality of Akamas fully supports all efforts to improve various religious and cultural sites. The Municipality has the experience, expertise, strength, and determination to assist and contribute decisively to the protection of the environment, which must go hand in hand with the prosperity of both residents and visitors of the area.”

The entire redeveloped site is owned by the Holy Metropolis of Paphos and the Church of Saint George in Peyia, forming a sacred legacy for past, present, and future generations. Under the guidance of the Metropolis of Paphos, the ecclesiastical committees have consistently protected and maintained the site, undertaking restoration works on the churches, erecting protective walls, and improving parking facilities.

The recent comprehensive renovation marks the culmination of years of effort to upgrade and enhance this sacred location. Special thanks were expressed to His Beatitude the Archbishop of New Justiniana and All Cyprus, George, for his spiritual guidance and support, as well as to the Holy Metropolis of Paphos, which, in cooperation with the Church of Saint George in Peyia, envisioned and realized the revitalization of the area.

Particular recognition was given to the significant contribution of the Korantina Homes Group, under the leadership of its founder and CEO, Mr. George Ioannou, who fully funded the project. This initiative forms part of Mr. Ioannou’s wider effort to revive and enhance religious and cultural sites across Peyia, demonstrating in practice the private sector’s meaningful support for initiatives that preserve and promote the island’s cultural and religious heritage.

