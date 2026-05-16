Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort: Ready to kick off Shell Cyprus Corporate Futsal Tournament 2026

In Group 6 of the tournament, the teams Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort, MUFG, 3CX and Bird Aviation will compete, with matches taking place at the G.C. School of Careers facilities. The match schedule for Sunday, 17/05/2026 is as follows: from 12:00–12:20, 3CX faces Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort; from 12:30–12:50, MUFG plays against Bird Aviation; from 13:00–13:20, Bird Aviation takes on 3CX; from 13:30–13:50, MUFG faces 3CX; from 14:00–14:20, Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort plays against Bird Aviation; and from 14:30–14:50, Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort faces MUFG.

However, special attention is focused on the staff football team of Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort, as according to reports, the team will be coached on a voluntary basis by world-renowned Brazilian international footballer David Luiz, who currently plays for Pafos FC.

The experienced global football star, who resides at the luxury Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort in Paphos, is said to have personally offered to guide the resort’s staff team throughout the corporate futsal tournament, a move that has already attracted significant attention.

The presence and involvement of a player of David Luiz’s calibre in a corporate sporting event in Nicosia is considered a great honour both for Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort and for the city of Paphos itself, confirming the region’s growing international profile and the high standard of its sporting and tourism identity.

The Shell Cyprus Corporate Futsal Tournament 2026 aims this year to deliver an even more upgraded experience, featuring live scores, ranking systems, awards and intense competition, combining football with team spirit and corporate collaboration