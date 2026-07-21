The Grand Final Comes Alive at Alphamega Hypermarkets

Alphamega marked the World Cup final with an unforgettable evening of football, excitement and entertainment.

Alphamega Hypermarkets offered football fans an authentic celebration with a special event held for the World Cup final. On a night fitting for the world’s biggest football competition, Alphamega Hypermarket in Engomi welcomed fans of all ages for a memorable experience filled with excitement, entertainment and surprises.

On Sunday, 19 July, Alphamega Hypermarket in Engomi became a vibrant open-air fan zone, bringing football enthusiasts together to watch the World Cup final. From 19:30 onwards, families and friends gathered in the specially designed outdoor area, where a giant screen, bleachers and high tables created a stadium-like atmosphere and brought the excitement of the grand finale to life.

The celebration featured delicious street food, refreshing drinks and a variety of tasty treats, while music, competitions and surprises kept the energy high throughout the evening. The live link hosted by Efrem Georgiou and Pantelis Panteli on Sport FM 95 also drew strong interest. During the Pre-Game Show, presented by Andreas Violaris, Maria Vasileiadou and Louis Patsalides, Cyprus Men’s National Team coach Apostolos Mantzios and former international footballer and current Cyprus Football Association (CFA) Football Ambassador Michalis Konstantinou shared their insights ahead of kick-off.

Younger visitors also enjoyed a full programme of activities, including face painting, balloon modelling, inflatable games and table football.

A key highlight was the presentation of one of the two grand prizes awarded through the World Cup games and competitions on the Alphamega App. Ms Maria Iona, winner of the prediction competition after correctly naming the two teams that reached the grand final, received the keys to a brand-new KIA Stonic GT Line worth €24,000, while the Spin & Win winner will receive the second KIA Stonic GT Line in the coming days. The announcement of the winners provided the perfect finale to a campaign that rewarded customers with a wide range of prizes and unique experiences.

The event concluded with a month of World Cup-themed celebrations, exclusive offers and competitions. Alphamega Hypermarkets and their customers bid farewell to this year’s tournament, once again proving that life’s greatest moments are even better when shared.

Once again, every match led to Alphamega!