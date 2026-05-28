Cyberness Marks Two Years at Kolla with an Anniversary Market Weekend

On June 6–7, Cyberness returns to Kolla for a special 2-Year Anniversary Market, celebrating the community that has grown around the event since its launch. Across two summer evenings, the space will once again transform into a lively mix of music, creativity, street food, installations, and local craftsmanship, bringing together the atmosphere that has made Cyberness one of the city’s most recognizable recurring events.

Running from 16:00 to 23:00, with free entry and a pet-friendly setup, the anniversary edition will feature more than 150 local shops and makers, alongside restaurant pop-ups, desserts, bars and drinks, live music, DJs, workshops, and activities for all ages. The event will also include carousel rides, inflatables, and dedicated family areas, maintaining the welcoming and community-driven character that has defined the market from the beginning.

More than an anniversary celebration, the weekend reflects how Cyberness has grown into a platform for local creativity and connection, giving visibility to independent creators while offering Limassol a space where people return not only for the market itself, but for the atmosphere and sense of community around it.

For those interested in participating as vendors in future editions, more information and applications are available here: https://kolla.com/cybernessmarket/

For updates and the full events calendar, follow Kolla on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kolla.cy/