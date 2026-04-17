Closing Ceremony of the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026 at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

The FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026 came to an end with a spectacular and emotional closing ceremony held in the unique setting of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, at Cape St George in Peyia, Paphos. This is the most important and decisive event on the path to the World Chess Championship, determining the challengers for the world title. According to the official FIDE statement, “the evening marked a deeply emotional and celebratory farewell to a historic tournament, infused with a strong Cypriot character.”

A special highlight of the ceremony was the pre-recorded video message from the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who praised the players’ dedication and emphasized the significance of successfully hosting such a major international event in Cyprus.

Subsequently, Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Champion and Deputy President of FIDE, reflected on the generational transition currently taking place in world chess, with a new, “fearless” generation of players rising strongly and standing shoulder to shoulder with the established elite of the game.

The ceremony featured moments of deep emotion and reflection on the games, culminating in the awarding of medals and iconic trophies to the winners: Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan and Vaishali Rameshbabu of India, who secured the right to challenge the reigning World Champions. The audience was also surprised by a video showing the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, speaking with his compatriot Javokhir Sindarov and congratulating him on his outstanding victory.

The FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026, hosted for the first time in Cyprus at the internationally acclaimed and award-winning Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, will be remembered as a record-breaking edition: Javokhir Sindarov finished the tournament with 10 points from 14 games, achieving the highest score ever recorded in a similar event, while also securing six wins—the most ever in an eight-player Candidates tournament format. Vaishali Rameshbabu became the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament.

The closing ceremony was marked by a particularly emotional moment when it was announced that the suites where the two winners stayed would henceforth bear their names, as a lasting tribute to their achievement and a permanent link between their success and this unforgettable event. The announcement, as noted by FIDE, was met with warm and prolonged applause from the audience.

For Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort and Korantina Homes, the closing ceremony represented the culmination of a world-class event that confirmed Cyprus, Paphos, and the hotel’s ability to host global-scale competitions with excellence, professionalism, and a distinctive identity.

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort extends its sincere gratitude to FIDE, the players, and all those who contributed to the success of this unique event, which is already inscribed as a remarkable chapter in the history of world chess.

The recorded message by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, praised the athletes’ dedication and underscored the importance of hosting a major international event in Cyprus, highlighting the country’s role as a benchmark on the global sporting map.

Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Champion and Deputy President of the FIDE, highlighted in his speech the clear generational shift taking place in world chess, noting the emergence of a new, dynamic generation of players who are standing shoulder to shoulder with the sport’s elite.

Isai Scheinberg, a long-standing supporter of chess and the first recipient of the FIDE Medal of Merit in the 21st century.

Javokhir Sindarov emerged as the winner, scoring 10 points in 14 games — the highest tally ever recorded in this format of the event — while his six victories also set a record for an eight-player competition.

Vaishali Rameshbabu won the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament, making history as the first Indian to achieve this distinction, while also securing qualification for the 2026 Women’s World Chess Championship.

Cypriot tradition and authentic hospitality were showcased through the event’s distinctive spaces, offering a cultural setting that harmoniously connected chess with Cyprus’ identity and heritage.

The awards were presented by Viswanathan Anand, Deputy President of FIDE, and Marina Stylianides, Director of Cap St Georges and Korantina Homes.

The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, held a telephone conversation with Javokhir Sindarov, during which he warmly congratulated him on his outstanding achievement and tournament victory, expressing pride in his international success.