University of Miami Herbert Business School Brings Global AI Leadership Program for Legal Professionals to Cyprus

Hosted at the Cap St. Georges Hotel & Resort in Pafos, the program brings world-class academic expertise to the region at a time when artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the legal profession.

AI Adoption: From Optional to Critical

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future consideration—it is actively transforming how legal services are delivered, priced, and governed. From contract analysis and compliance to litigation strategy, AI is redefining the legal operating model.

However, many legal organizations remain in early-stage experimentation, lacking structured frameworks for adoption. This program is designed to bridge that gap, equipping legal leaders with the tools to translate AI into measurable strategic and operational impact.

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World-Class Faculty

Participants will engage with a globally recognized faculty:

Paul A. Pavlou – Dean and global authority in AI, digital strategy, and business technology

Robert Gregory – Specialist in AI-driven transformation and organizational change

Angelika Dimoka – Leading expert in AI adoption and decision-making

Michele DeStefano – International authority on legal innovation and the future of law

Constantinos Phellas – Expert in ethics, governance, and AI policy

Official Statement

“AI is not simply a technological shift—it is a strategic transformation of the legal profession. Leaders must now rethink how value is created, how risk is managed, and how services are delivered in a digital-first environment.”

— Paul A. Pavlou

Hands-On, Executive-Level Learning

The program combines strategic insight with practical execution through:

Real-world legal scenarios using AI tools

Comparative analysis of general vs. legal-specific AI platforms

Design of AI-enabled workflows

Immediate implementation frameworks

Strategic Importance for Cyprus

By bringing this program to Cyprus, Miami Herbert reinforces the island’s positioning as a regional hub for executive education and AI transformation, serving legal professionals across Cyprus, Greece, and the broader Eastern Mediterranean.

Program Details

Dates: June 5–7, 2026

Location: Cap St. Georges Hotel & Resort, Pafos

Investment: €3,000 per participant (all-inclusive executive experience)

Legal professionals and organizations interested in participating or learning more are invited to connect directly with the Program Director:

Marcos Kyriakides

Program Director, Executive Education

Miami Herbert Business School

📱 Send a message via WhatsApp +1 786 650 5500

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel: +1 786 650 5500 and +357 99699800