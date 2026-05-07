Themasports lifenewscy
Tothemaonline logo
Tothemaonline logo CYTA logo
CYTA logo
ΑρχικήΔελτία ΤύπουUniversity of Miami Herbert Business School Brings Global AI Leadership Program for Legal Professionals to Cyprus
ΔΕΛΤΙΑ ΤΥΠΟΥ

University of Miami Herbert Business School Brings Global AI Leadership Program for Legal Professionals to Cyprus

 07.05.2026 - 13:23
University of Miami Herbert Business School Brings Global AI Leadership Program for Legal Professionals to Cyprus

The Miami Herbert Business School of the University of Miami—ranked #2 worldwide in academic research in Business Technology—announces the launch of its executive program, “AI Strategy for Legal Professionals,” taking place in Cyprus on June 5–7, 2026.

Hosted at the Cap St. Georges Hotel & Resort in Pafos, the program brings world-class academic expertise to the region at a time when artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the legal profession.

AI Adoption: From Optional to Critical

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future consideration—it is actively transforming how legal services are delivered, priced, and governed. From contract analysis and compliance to litigation strategy, AI is redefining the legal operating model.

However, many legal organizations remain in early-stage experimentation, lacking structured frameworks for adoption. This program is designed to bridge that gap, equipping legal leaders with the tools to translate AI into measurable strategic and operational impact.

Click here to learn more about the program 

World-Class Faculty

Participants will engage with a globally recognized faculty:

Paul A. Pavlou – Dean and global authority in AI, digital strategy, and business technology

Robert Gregory – Specialist in AI-driven transformation and organizational change

Angelika Dimoka – Leading expert in AI adoption and decision-making

Michele DeStefano – International authority on legal innovation and the future of law

Constantinos Phellas – Expert in ethics, governance, and AI policy

Official Statement

“AI is not simply a technological shift—it is a strategic transformation of the legal profession. Leaders must now rethink how value is created, how risk is managed, and how services are delivered in a digital-first environment.”

— Paul A. Pavlou

Hands-On, Executive-Level Learning

The program combines strategic insight with practical execution through:

Real-world legal scenarios using AI tools

Comparative analysis of general vs. legal-specific AI platforms

Design of AI-enabled workflows

Immediate implementation frameworks

Strategic Importance for Cyprus

By bringing this program to Cyprus, Miami Herbert reinforces the island’s positioning as a regional hub for executive education and AI transformation, serving legal professionals across Cyprus, Greece, and the broader Eastern Mediterranean.

Program Details

Dates: June 5–7, 2026

Location: Cap St. Georges Hotel & Resort, Pafos

Investment: €3,000 per participant (all-inclusive executive experience)

Legal professionals and organizations interested in participating or learning more are invited to connect directly with the Program Director:

Marcos Kyriakides

Program Director, Executive Education

Miami Herbert Business School

📱 Send a message via WhatsApp +1 786 650 5500

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel: +1 786 650 5500 and +357 99699800

Ακολουθήστε το Tothemaonline.com στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

 

 

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Σοκάρει Έλληνας τραγουδιστής: Γνωστός δημοσιογράφος με έπαιρνε τηλέφωνο, μου μιλούσε με γυναικεία φωνή και αυνανιζόταν παράλληλα
«Έκλεψε την παράσταση» ο Φειδίας με το ζεϊμπέκικο στον γάμο του - Η αντίδραση των καλεσμένων - Δείτε βίντεο
Σοβαρή καταγγελία μητέρας για εφιαλτικές στιγμές σε δημόσιο νοσηλευτήριο - «Το παιδί μου ούρλιαζε στον διάδρομο»
Νέος τραυματισμός 12χρονου που επέβαινε σε πατίνι - Παρασύρθηκε από αυτοκίνητο
Θρίλερ με τα ανθρώπινα οστά: Πώς τα εντόπισαν – Όλα τα ενδεχόμενα ανοιχτά
Στη γειτονιά των αγγέλων η Νίνα Βαρνάβα – Η παράκληση της οικογένειας – Δείτε φωτογραφία της  

 

 

 

Προηγούμενο άρθρο

Το Miami Herbert Business School φέρνει στην Κύπρο κορυφαίο πρόγραμμα AI για Νομικούς

 07.05.2026 - 13:18
Επόμενο άρθρο

«Χαμός» για τα γαμήλια παπούτσια της Στυλιάνας Αβερκίου - Πόσο λένε ότι κόστισαν και τα αισχρά σχόλια που άναψαν φωτιές

 07.05.2026 - 13:54
ΠτΔ: Σχέδιο δράσης μέχρι το 2030 - Νέα εποχή στις σχέσεις Κύπρου–ΗΑΕ

ΠτΔ: Σχέδιο δράσης μέχρι το 2030 - Νέα εποχή στις σχέσεις Κύπρου–ΗΑΕ

Ολοκληρώθηκε η επίσκεψη του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκου Χριστοδουλίδη στα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα και η συνάντησή του με τον Πρόεδρο των ΗΑΕ Σεϊχη Μοχάμεντ μπιν Ζαγιέντ αλ Ναχίαν, σε μια κρίσιμη περίοδο για την ασφάλεια και τη σταθερότητα της ευρύτερης περιοχής.

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ

BEST OF TOTHEMAONLINE

ΠτΔ: Σχέδιο δράσης μέχρι το 2030 - Νέα εποχή στις σχέσεις Κύπρου–ΗΑΕ

ΠτΔ: Σχέδιο δράσης μέχρι το 2030 - Νέα εποχή στις σχέσεις Κύπρου–ΗΑΕ

  •  07.05.2026 - 13:18
Έκτακτα μέτρα για τον αφθώδη πυρετό: Μέχρι €2.500 αποζημίωση ανά ζώο - Ολες οι λεπτομέρειες

Έκτακτα μέτρα για τον αφθώδη πυρετό: Μέχρι €2.500 αποζημίωση ανά ζώο - Ολες οι λεπτομέρειες

  •  07.05.2026 - 12:20
«Πυρά» Νίκου Κληρίδη για τις έρευνες της Αστυνομίας: «Δεν διερευνούν, συγκαλύπτουν» – Ηχηρή απάντηση μετά την απόφαση του Ανωτάτου

«Πυρά» Νίκου Κληρίδη για τις έρευνες της Αστυνομίας: «Δεν διερευνούν, συγκαλύπτουν» – Ηχηρή απάντηση μετά την απόφαση του Ανωτάτου

  •  07.05.2026 - 12:17
ThemaPoll: Ποιο κόμμα θα ψηφίσετε στις Βουλευτικές Εκλογές 2026;

ThemaPoll: Ποιο κόμμα θα ψηφίσετε στις Βουλευτικές Εκλογές 2026;

  •  05.05.2026 - 12:10
Θρίλερ με τα ανθρώπινα οστά: Πώς τα εντόπισαν – Όλα τα ενδεχόμενα ανοιχτά

Θρίλερ με τα ανθρώπινα οστά: Πώς τα εντόπισαν – Όλα τα ενδεχόμενα ανοιχτά

  •  07.05.2026 - 11:29
Χάος στις Κεντρικές Φυλακές - Έπεσαν πυροβολισμοί προς πολίτη που ερχόταν από τα κατεχόμενα

Χάος στις Κεντρικές Φυλακές - Έπεσαν πυροβολισμοί προς πολίτη που ερχόταν από τα κατεχόμενα

  •  07.05.2026 - 08:37
Η ΕΔΕΚ επιστρέφει «σαν άλλοτε» – Πανηγυρική εκδήλωση στις 20 Μαΐου με άρωμα άλλων εποχών

Η ΕΔΕΚ επιστρέφει «σαν άλλοτε» – Πανηγυρική εκδήλωση στις 20 Μαΐου με άρωμα άλλων εποχών

  •  07.05.2026 - 11:13
Σοβαρή καταγγελία μητέρας για εφιαλτικές στιγμές σε δημόσιο νοσηλευτήριο - «Το παιδί μου ούρλιαζε στον διάδρομο»

Σοβαρή καταγγελία μητέρας για εφιαλτικές στιγμές σε δημόσιο νοσηλευτήριο - «Το παιδί μου ούρλιαζε στον διάδρομο»

  •  07.05.2026 - 10:13

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

CYTA logo
Περισσότερα