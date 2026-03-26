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ΑρχικήΔελτία ΤύπουCyprus Makes… Checkmate in Chess! Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is hosting the most prestigious tournament of the World Chess Championship cycle! Watch the Candidates Tournament live and witness the world’s top contenders battle for the ultimate title.
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Cyprus Makes… Checkmate in Chess! Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is hosting the most prestigious tournament of the World Chess Championship cycle! Watch the Candidates Tournament live and witness the world’s top contenders battle for the ultimate title.

 26.03.2026 - 15:51
Cyprus Makes… Checkmate in Chess! Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is hosting the most prestigious tournament of the World Chess Championship cycle! Watch the Candidates Tournament live and witness the world’s top contenders battle for the ultimate title.

In a historic moment, Cyprus becomes the centre of the global chess world. For the first time, the Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, located in the Peyia area of Paphos, will host one of the most important and demanding tournaments in the world championship cycle, from March 28 to April 16, 2026.

Chess enthusiasts will have the opportunity to follow all the games live. To access the live broadcast, visit the official website at: www.capstgeorges.com/fide-candidates-tournament-2026

There, you will find the Live Camera link. The live broadcast will begin with the first game on March 29 at 15:30 CET+1 (16:30 Cyprus time) and will continue throughout the duration of the tournament. The link will become active from the start of the first game.

 

Open FIDE Candidates

♟️ Javokhir Sindarov – UZB vs. Andrey Esipenko- RUS
♟️ Matthias Bluebaum -GER vs. Wei Yi CHN
♟️ R. Praggnanandhaa -IND vs. Anish Giri – NED
♟️ Fabiano Caruana – USΑ vs. Hikaru Nakamura – USA

 

FIDE Women’s Candidates

♟️ Divya Deshmukh – IND vs. Anna Muzychuk UKR
♟️ Vaishali Rameshbabu – IND vs. Bibisara Assaubayeva– KAZ
♟️ Aleksandra Goryachkina- RUS vs. Kateryna Lagno - RUS
♟️ Zhu Jiner – CHN vs. Tan Zhongyi – CHN

  

 

                                                                         

FIDE CANDIDATES 2026 FAN ZONE

MEET THE WORLD’S TOP CHESS STARS

The FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026 will feature an exciting open-air Fan Zone, offering spectators a unique opportunity to engage with the world of elite chess. Running alongside the tournament from March 29, the Fan Zone will host daily activities including masterclasses, lectures, simultaneous exhibitions, and interactive discussions.

Fans will have the chance to meet Candidates players in person through Q&A sessions, autograph signings, and photo opportunities. The program will also include appearances by renowned chess figures such as Viswanathan Anand, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Nigel Short, Boris Gelfand, and Victor Bologan, alongside educational talks from leading experts.

With activities designed for all ages—ranging from children’s sessions to insights on strategy, mathematics, and technology—the Fan Zone will serve as a vibrant hub for players, fans, and the wider chess community. Events are scheduled on most days from 16:00, with more announcements to follow.

Fan Zone Program

 https://candidates2026.fide.com/fanzone

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Προηγούμενο άρθρο

Η Κύπρος κάνει… Ματ… στο σκάκι! Το Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort φιλοξενεί την πιο σημαντική διοργάνωση, για το παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα σκακιού! Παρακολουθήστε Ζωντανά τους Αγώνες των Διεκδικητών του Παγκόσμιου Τίτλου»»

 26.03.2026 - 15:47
Επόμενο άρθρο

Υπόθεση εγγράφων Φυλακών: Με ομόφωνη απόφαση ενώπιον του δικαστηρίου τα μη αποκαλυφθέντα έγγραφα

 26.03.2026 - 15:59
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Οκτώ μέτρα για αντιμετώπιση της ακρίβειας, ανακοίνωσε ο Πρόεδρος Χριστοδουλίδης. 

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