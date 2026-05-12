Famagusta Nautical Club Returns Home: A New Era Begins at Ayia Napa Marina

This return is a result of a successful collaboration with Pedalion Yachting and marks not only a momentous reunion with the Club’s place of origin, but also the beginning of a dynamic new era for watersports in eastern Cyprus.

The facilities of Ayia Napa Marina will host a comprehensive program of activities and training, including:

· Offshore & Dinghy Sailing, Canoe/Kayak and SUP lessons for children and adults

· High-level competitive training

· Talent development programmes

· Organization of local and international competitions

Pedalion Yachting’s input further strengthens the initiative by bringing modern expertise, an international outlook, and new opportunities to connect sports with marine tourism and the region's broader development. Meanwhile, it carries on the already distinguished legacy of one of Cyprus’ most renowned nautical clubs, which has produced generations of accomplished athletes.

As for the initiative’s significance, the Deputy CEO and CFO of Ayia Napa Marina, Mr. Amr El Adawy, stated:

“The return of the Famagusta Nautical Club to its natural home is an exceptionally symbolic moment. We are particularly pleased to host an organization with such an important history and remarkable achievements. We believe its presence will further enhance the Marina and contribute to establishing the region as a center for nautical sports in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

In his statement, the President of the Famagusta Nautical Club, Mr. Stelios Charalambous, said:

“For us, this return marks a milestone in our journey and an invaluable opportunity to reconnect with our roots. The fact that we are returning to the Famagusta district with two distinguished partners by our side fills us with emotion and optimism for the future. We are confident that this new chapter will help produce athletes who will write new and glorious chapters in the Club’s history. We also hope that it will bring us one step closer to our ultimate destination: returning to the island of Tzeri, where the Club was based before 1974.”

On behalf of Pedalion Yachting, its founder, Mr. Konstantinos Papaloukas, emphasized that:

“This vision has become real after three years of collaborative work. Our goal is to promote nautical sports both locally and across Cyprus, provide children in the region with access to high-level training, and utilize the knowledge and experience of of our occupied city’s highly awarded Club. Because when the Free Famagusta region lost our city, it also lost Famagusta’s Varoshian residents along with its surrounding villages. Thus, we lost decades of culture and a sense of identity by remaining isolated from our natural environment. We want to see the younger generation grow, excel, and bring new European and international successes to our region, while witnessing Ayia Napa Marina host major international events worthy of the Club and our city. I would like to thank the Famagusta Nautical Club and Ayia Napa Marina for the excellent cooperation, as well as the Mayor of Ayia Napa for his immediate support.”

This initiative aims to create a robust ecosystem for the education and development of nautical sports, while strengthening the local community’s connection to the sea, creating new opportunities for young people, and establishing Ayia Napa Marina as a capital of nautical sports.

For more information: Famagusta Nautical Club Tel.: 70003307 / Email: [email protected]