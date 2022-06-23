Πήρε τηλέφωνο τον Αναστασιάδη ο Ζελένσκι – Τον προσκάλεσε να επισκεφθεί την Ουκρανία

Όπως αναφέρει σε ανάρτηση του στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο twitter, δέχθηκε τηλεφώνημα από τον Ουκρανό ομόλογο του, ο οποίος ευχαρίστησε την Κύπρο για την παροχή βοήθειας, ενώ παράλληλα τον προσκάλεσε να επισκεφθεί την χώρα.

Received call by 🇺🇦 President @ZelenskyyUa. Appreciated 🇨🇾 support to 🇪🇺 perspective of his country & thanked for humanitarian assistance from CY. President attributed disruption of communication w/ the Parliament to technical glitch & invited me to visit Ukraine when possible.