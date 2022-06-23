Google Play Store Apple Store
Πήρε τηλέφωνο τον Αναστασιάδη ο Ζελένσκι – Τον προσκάλεσε να επισκεφθεί την Ουκρανία

23.06.2022
10:28
Πολιτική

Με τον Βολοντιμίρ Ζελένσκι, είχε τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας Νίκος Αναστασιάδης.

Όπως αναφέρει σε ανάρτηση του στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο twitter, δέχθηκε τηλεφώνημα από τον Ουκρανό ομόλογο του, ο οποίος ευχαρίστησε την Κύπρο για την παροχή βοήθειας, ενώ παράλληλα τον προσκάλεσε να επισκεφθεί την χώρα.



