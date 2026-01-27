Themasports lifenewscy
ΔΕΛΤΙΑ ΤΥΠΟΥ

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort: Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence and Strategic Transformation

 27.01.2026 - 09:27
27.01.2026

Cyprus and Paphos will host a high-level international executive education program titled AI Leadership & Strategic Transformation for Senior Executives, taking place at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort from January 30 to February 1, 2026.

The program is delivered by the University of Miami – Miami Herbert Business School, one of the leading business schools in the United States. It is designed for senior and top-level executives who are called upon to lead organizations in an environment of rapid technological change.
 
The program focuses on the strategic role of Artificial Intelligence in decision-making, organizational transformation, and modern leadership—not from a technical perspective, but through the lens of executive decision-making, value creation, risk management, business strategy, and governance. Participants will gain practical tools and strategic frameworks to leverage AI as a catalyst for sustainable competitive advantage.
 
The intensive three-day program includes, among others:
· Understanding how AI is reshaping markets and business models
· Analyzing human–AI collaboration and its organizational implications
· Applications of AI agents and automation in management
· Leadership, ethics, and trust in the age of algorithms

 
The program is taught by distinguished faculty members of Miami Herbert Business School, combining academic excellence with extensive real-world experience.
Faculty include:
 
Dr. Paul Pavlou Dean, Miami Herbert Business School – University of Miami Leonard M. Miller Professor An expert in artificial intelligence, digital transformation strategy, business ecosystems, and decision-making in technologically dynamic environments.
 
Dr. Robert Gregory Associate Professor of Business Technology, Miami Herbert Business School – University of Miami MS in Business Analytics Specializes in digital transformation and innovation management, organizational change, and the implementation of technology strategies.
 
Dr. Angelika Dimoka Professor of Business Technology, Miami Herbert Business School – University of Miami Founding Director, Executive Doctorate in Business Administration Director,
 
Decision Neuroscience Lab
Her research focuses on human–technology interaction, user behavior, e-commerce, neuromarketing, and trust in digital and AI-driven systems.
 
Dr. Marianna Makri Associate Professor of Strategic Management Academic Director, MBA & Accelerated MBA Miami Herbert Business School – University of Miami An expert in strategic leadership, decision-making systems, innovation, organizational management, and value creation in high-uncertainty environments.
The program concludes with the award of a special Executive Certificate to all participants.
 
 

