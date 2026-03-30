Themasports lifenewscy
Tothemaonline logo
Tothemaonline logo CYTA logo
CYTA logo
ΑρχικήΔελτία ΤύπουExcellence in Tourism: Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort Honored with the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025
ΔΕΛΤΙΑ ΤΥΠΟΥ

Excellence in Tourism: Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort Honored with the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025

 30.03.2026 - 10:53
Excellence in Tourism: Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort Honored with the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025

Excellence Award for 2025, recognizing its outstanding service quality, facilities, and overall guest experience. This prestigious international distinction places Cap St Georges among the world’s leading hotels, based on verified customer reviews collected by British Airways Holidays in collaboration with Feefo, the world’s largest verified reviews platform.

Guests evaluated their stays across key criteria including location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality, providing an overall rating on a scale from one to five. Cap St Georges achieved an impressive overall score of 4.8 out of 5.

The year 2025 marked not only the 70th anniversary of British Airways Holidays, but also the 10th year of the Customer Excellence Awards, during which 104,444 independent reviews were analyzed and awards were presented to 949 hotels worldwide. These awards recognize hotels that consistently deliver exceptional holiday experiences, placing the customer at the heart of everything they do.

Mark Hall, Head of Product Development and Strategic Partnerships at British Airways Holidays, stated:

“Congratulations to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort on this outstanding achievement. Consistently delivering high-quality service, reflects the dedication and care your team shows in every stay and to every guest. At British Airways Holidays, we value partners who share our commitment to putting the customer experience at the centre of everything we do, something that is clearly reflected in the Customer Excellence Awards. Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort exemplifies this perfectly. We are proud of our partnership and celebrate this success together.”

This distinguished accolade further reinforces the commitment of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort and the Korantina Homes Group to continuous development, while also enhancing Cyprus’s reputation as a premier destination for tourism and residential living.

About Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort
Located in the Agios Georgios Cape area in Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is an award-winning five-star luxury resort offering high-quality accommodation, world-class facilities, and a truly unique guest experience. With a strong commitment to excellence in hospitality, innovation, and sustainability, the resort stands out as a preferred destination for international travellers seeking refined luxury.

 

Ακολουθήστε το Tothemaonline.com στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

 

 

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Χειροπέδες σε τέσσερα πρόσωπα - Από μαχαιροφορία μέχρι παράνομη διαμονή στην ΚΔ - Μάστιγα η οδήγηση υπό την επήρεια αλκοόλ
Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε σε υπνοδωμάτιο στη Λευκωσία - Τρία άτομα στο νοσοκομείο - Από πού φαίνεται να ξεκίνησε η φωτιά
Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα 30 Μαρτίου - Η μνήμη του Αγίου που τιμά η Εκκλησία
Φόβοι για επικίνδυνα περιστατικά: Έκτακτα μέτρα στα σχολεία για το Πάσχα
Πάσχα σε ναρκοπέδιο: Η Αστυνομία «κηρύσσει» τον πόλεμο σε λαμπρατζιές και κροτίδες – Το «μάθημα» αίματος του 2025
Κι όμως: Αυτή η αεροπορική εταιρεία χαμηλού κόστους προσφέρει μια μεγάλη καινοτομία στους επιβάτες της - «Οι πελάτες μας θα το εκτιμήσουν»

 

 

 

Προηγούμενο άρθρο

Φρίκη στην Ελλάδα: Βρέθηκαν δύο νεκρές γυναίκες σε διαμέρισμα - Η πόρτα είχε σφραγιστεί

 30.03.2026 - 10:51
Επόμενο άρθρο

Επείγουσα έκκληση για τον εντοπισμό του Bibi - Χάθηκε κατά τη διάρκεια του ταξιδιού του - Δείτε φωτογραφίες

 30.03.2026 - 10:58
Πρόεδρος Χριστοδουλίδης: Στην Αίγυπτο για EGYPES και συναντήσεις με Σίσι και TOTAL/Energies

Πρόεδρος Χριστοδουλίδης: Στην Αίγυπτο για EGYPES και συναντήσεις με Σίσι και TOTAL/Energies

Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης επισκέπτεται σήμερα, Δευτέρα, την Αίγυπτο, όπου θα συμμετάσχει στο EGYPES 2026, που αποτελεί κορυφαία έκθεση και συνέδριο ενέργειας στην Αίγυπτο, τη Βόρειο Αφρική και τη Μεσόγειο, η οποία πραγματοποιείται στις 30 Μαρτίου με 1η Απριλίου.

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ

BEST OF TOTHEMAONLINE

Πρόεδρος Χριστοδουλίδης: Στην Αίγυπτο για EGYPES και συναντήσεις με Σίσι και TOTAL/Energies

Πρόεδρος Χριστοδουλίδης: Στην Αίγυπτο για EGYPES και συναντήσεις με Σίσι και TOTAL/Energies

  •  30.03.2026 - 07:01
Από την Ευρωβουλή στη Βουλή: Ο Φειδίας και τα ερωτήματα της επόμενης μέρας - Η αμηχανία των παραδοσιακών κομμάτων

Από την Ευρωβουλή στη Βουλή: Ο Φειδίας και τα ερωτήματα της επόμενης μέρας - Η αμηχανία των παραδοσιακών κομμάτων

  •  30.03.2026 - 06:28
Φυτιρής: Ξεκαθαρίζει για το νομοσχέδιο παρακολουθήσεων - «Το οργανωμένο έγκλημα έχει εξοπλιστεί πολύ περισσότερο από το κράτος»

Φυτιρής: Ξεκαθαρίζει για το νομοσχέδιο παρακολουθήσεων - «Το οργανωμένο έγκλημα έχει εξοπλιστεί πολύ περισσότερο από το κράτος»

  •  30.03.2026 - 09:02
False alarm: Απειλή για βόμβα «πίσω» από την αναστάτωση σε σχολείο – Τι έδειξαν οι έρευνες της Αστυνομίας

False alarm: Απειλή για βόμβα «πίσω» από την αναστάτωση σε σχολείο – Τι έδειξαν οι έρευνες της Αστυνομίας

  •  30.03.2026 - 09:04
Απίστευτο περιστατικό: Έβγαλαν μαχαίρι μετά από καβγά οδηγών στη Λεμεσό - Στο Νοσοκομείο 68χρονος

Απίστευτο περιστατικό: Έβγαλαν μαχαίρι μετά από καβγά οδηγών στη Λεμεσό - Στο Νοσοκομείο 68χρονος

  •  30.03.2026 - 09:15
LIVE: Τραμπ: H Τεχεράνη αποδέχθηκε τα περισσότερα από τα 15 σημεία για το τέλος του πολέμου

LIVE: Τραμπ: H Τεχεράνη αποδέχθηκε τα περισσότερα από τα 15 σημεία για το τέλος του πολέμου

  •  30.03.2026 - 06:37
Στην αντεπίθεση οι Κτηνιατρικές Υπηρεσίες: «Οι ταύροι είναι επικίνδυνα ζώα – Το όπλο ήταν η μόνη λύση»

Στην αντεπίθεση οι Κτηνιατρικές Υπηρεσίες: «Οι ταύροι είναι επικίνδυνα ζώα – Το όπλο ήταν η μόνη λύση»

  •  30.03.2026 - 08:49
Θα διεκδικήσετε θέση για Ανώτατα Στρατιωτικά Ιδρύματα και σχολές; Δείτε πού και πώς να υποβάλετε αίτηση

Θα διεκδικήσετε θέση για Ανώτατα Στρατιωτικά Ιδρύματα και σχολές; Δείτε πού και πώς να υποβάλετε αίτηση

  •  30.03.2026 - 09:07

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

CYTA logo
Περισσότερα