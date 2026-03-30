Excellence in Tourism: Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort Honored with the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025

Guests evaluated their stays across key criteria including location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality, providing an overall rating on a scale from one to five. Cap St Georges achieved an impressive overall score of 4.8 out of 5.

The year 2025 marked not only the 70th anniversary of British Airways Holidays, but also the 10th year of the Customer Excellence Awards, during which 104,444 independent reviews were analyzed and awards were presented to 949 hotels worldwide. These awards recognize hotels that consistently deliver exceptional holiday experiences, placing the customer at the heart of everything they do.

Mark Hall, Head of Product Development and Strategic Partnerships at British Airways Holidays, stated:

“Congratulations to Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort on this outstanding achievement. Consistently delivering high-quality service, reflects the dedication and care your team shows in every stay and to every guest. At British Airways Holidays, we value partners who share our commitment to putting the customer experience at the centre of everything we do, something that is clearly reflected in the Customer Excellence Awards. Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort exemplifies this perfectly. We are proud of our partnership and celebrate this success together.”

This distinguished accolade further reinforces the commitment of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort and the Korantina Homes Group to continuous development, while also enhancing Cyprus’s reputation as a premier destination for tourism and residential living.

About Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

Located in the Agios Georgios Cape area in Peyia, Paphos, Cyprus, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is an award-winning five-star luxury resort offering high-quality accommodation, world-class facilities, and a truly unique guest experience. With a strong commitment to excellence in hospitality, innovation, and sustainability, the resort stands out as a preferred destination for international travellers seeking refined luxury.