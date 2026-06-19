Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the Click. EMEA 2026 Partner Spotlight

The prestigious distinction was revealed during Click. EMEA 2026, Booking.com's exclusive partner summit held at The Kromhouthal in Amsterdam from 20–21 May 2026.

The event brought together some of the travel industry's leading hospitality professionals, technology partners, and accommodation providers to celebrate innovation, collaboration, and the future of travel. This year's summit carried special significance as Booking.com celebrated 30 years of connecting travelers with unforgettable experiences worldwide.

Reflecting on its longstanding mission to "make it easier for everyone to experience the world," the company welcomed key partners from across the region to explore emerging industry trends, future opportunities, and the evolving landscape of hospitality.

Representing Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort at the event was Mr. Constantinos Malaou, Director of Business Development, who attended on behalf of the resort and proudly received the recognition.

What makes this achievement particularly remarkable is that the award was determined entirely through Booking.com's internal evaluation process, based on guest reviews, guest satisfaction metrics, and overall guest experience performance. The selection was conducted through a confidential and independent internal voting and assessment system, with no participation, nomination, or influence from the properties themselves.

Being ranked among 1,000 properties across the EMEA region is a powerful endorsement of the resort's unwavering commitment to excellence and the exceptional experiences delivered to guests every day. "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Booking.com," said Constantinos Malaou, Director of Business Development.

Our ranking among such a distinguished collection of properties across Europe, the Middle East and Africa is an extraordinary achievement. This award belongs to every member of our team whose passion, dedication, and attention to detail create memorable experiences for our guests.

Above all, it reflects the trust, appreciation, and positive feedback of our valued guests, who remain at the heart of everything we do."

The recognition further strengthens Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort's reputation as one of the Mediterranean's leading luxury destinations, renowned for its exceptional accommodation, elevated service standards, outstanding culinary experiences, and authentic Cypriot hospitality.

As the resort continues its journey of innovation and excellence, this award serves not only as a celebration of achievement but also as an inspiration to continue raising the benchmark for luxury hospitality across the region.

About Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort Nestled along the breathtaking coastline of Cyprus, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort offers an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience, combining elegant accommodation, world-class facilities, exceptional gastronomy, and genuine Mediterranean hospitality in one of the island's most spectacular settings. WWW.CAPSTGEORGES.COM