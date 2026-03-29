Cyprus Makes a… Checkmate on the Chessboard!

In a historic moment, Cyprus becomes the epicenter of the global chess scene. For the first time, the most important and demanding tournament in the World Chess Championship cycle is being held at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, in the Peyia area of Paphos, from March 28 to April 16, 2026.

In this elite competition, eight of the world’s top male players and eight of the world’s top female players are competing to earn the right to become the official challengers in the respective World Championship matches.

The 2026 Cyprus event is the natural and institutional continuation of the corresponding tournament held in Toronto, Canada, in 2024. The competition features some of the greatest personalities in the chess world, combining a high level of play with a unique hospitality experience on the western Mediterranean coast of Cyprus.

The official opening ceremony took place on Saturday, March 28, at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr. Costas Koumis, representing the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides. The impressive event was honored by distinguished members of the diplomatic corps, ambassadors, and country representatives.

Among those in attendance were:

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Mr. Nikolay Zhumakanov

Ambassador of Qatar, Mr. Yousef Laram

Ambassador of China, Mr. Zhou Yunliang

High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, Mr. Manish

Representative of the United States Embassy in Cyprus, Mr. Dylan Mahon

Head of Public Diplomacy at the U.S. Embassy, Ms. Elaine Paplos

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr. Costas Koumis, described the hosting of this top-tier event as a great honor for the country, highlighting Cyprus’s growing reputation as a destination for high-level international sporting events.

The President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Mr. Arkady Dvorkovich, expressed his gratitude to the Government of Cyprus, local authorities, and the event’s partners—the Freedom Group, the Scheinberg family, and Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort—for their contribution to bringing the tournament to Cyprus and ensuring excellent conditions for the participants.

The President of the Cyprus Chess Federation, Mr. Kriton Tornaritis, reminded attendees that chess is experiencing significant growth in Cyprus, with the state awarding special distinctions to talented young players and gifted children.

The CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., Mr. Timur Turlov, noted that chess has helped him build friendships across a wide range of professional fields, emphasizing that it remains one of the most respected and universally loved games in the world.

Finally, the Director of Business Development at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, Mr. Konstantinos Malaou, delivered an inspiring message, describing the tournament as a celebration of excellence at the highest level—bringing together some of the greatest chess minds in the world. A setting where every move matters, every decision carries weight, and every moment reflects discipline, preparation, and vision.

The evening concluded with a performance by renowned Greek singer Thomais Apergi, who, accompanied by piano and saxophone, captivated the audience with two outstanding interpretations blending jazz, soul, and swing.

Chess enthusiasts will be able to follow the games live via:

the official FIDE YouTube channel

the official website: www.capstgeorges.com/fide-candidates-tournament-2026 (via the Live Camera link)

Live coverage begins with the first round on March 29 at 15:30 Cyprus time.

Round 1 Pairings (of 14 total rounds):

Open FIDE Candidates

Javokhir Sindarov (UZB) vs. Andrey Esipenko (RUS)

Matthias Bluebaum (GER) vs. Wei Yi (CHN)

R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs. Anish Giri (NED)

Fabiano Caruana (USA) vs. Hikaru Nakamura (USA)

FIDE Women’s Candidates