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ΑρχικήΚοινωνίαCap St Georges Hotel & Resort Celebrates an Exceptional Achievement with 10 Awards at the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025 and the Cyprus Estia Awards 2026
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Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort Celebrates an Exceptional Achievement with 10 Awards at the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025 and the Cyprus Estia Awards 2026

 10.06.2026 - 20:10
Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort Celebrates an Exceptional Achievement with 10 Awards at the Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025 and the Cyprus Estia Awards 2026

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort is proud to announce an exceptional achievement at the prestigious Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025 and Cyprus Estia Awards 2026, securing a total of ten distinguished accolades that reaffirm its position among Cyprus' leading luxury hospitality destinations.

The awards were presented during a prestigious gala ceremony organized by BOUSSIAS Cyprus on Thursday, 4 June 2026 in Limassol, bringing together leading figures from the tourism, hospitality, and business sectors to celebrate excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth within Cyprus' tourism and restaurant industries.

The evening was honoured by the presence of the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mr. Costas Koumis, who highlighted the importance of the Tourism Awards as a significant institution for Cyprus, recognizing the tourism sector as one of the country's most important pillars of economic growth and development.

Opening the ceremony, BOUSSIAS Cyprus CEO, Mrs. Maria Kyriakou, emphasized the significance of the awards as a dynamic platform that recognizes and rewards professionals whose quality, strategic vision, and innovation are shaping the future of Cyprus' tourism and hospitality sectors.

"These awards are not merely distinctions; they are a recognition of effort, dedication, and vision. We are proud to support two industries that represent the soul and driving force of Cyprus," she noted.

The distinctions awarded during the evening recognized organizations and businesses that excelled in areas such as customer experience innovation, service excellence, sustainable development practices, strategic growth, operational excellence, and industry-leading innovation.

Among the evening's standout winners, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort received ten prestigious awards, reflecting its unwavering commitment to delivering world-class hospitality experiences.

CYPRUS TOURISM AWARDS 2025

• Platinum Award – Excellence in Luxury Hospitality
• Gold Award – Luxury Mode for Longer Moments (Extended Stay Experience)
• Gold Award – Guest Service Excellence
• Silver Award – Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE)

CYPRUS ESTIA AWARDS 2026

• Platinum Award – Tech Smart Hospitality
• Gold Award – Bonsai Restaurant – Best International Cuisine
• Silver Award – Kohili Restaurant – Fish & Seafood Excellence
• Silver Award – Sky 7 Restaurant – Fine Dining Excellence
• Bronze Award – Sapori Restaurant – Best International Cuisine
• Bronze Award – Green Practices & Sustainability
These prestigious distinctions highlight the dedication, professionalism, and passion of the entire Cap St Georges team, whose commitment to excellence continues to shape memorable guest experiences and drive innovation across every aspect of the resort's operations.

The event also brought together senior executives, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and institutional representatives, creating a dynamic environment for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, all united by a common vision to further strengthen Cyprus' hospitality sector.

Commenting on the achievement, the Management of Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort stated:

"Receiving ten awards across two of Cyprus' most respected industry platforms is an extraordinary honour and a testament to the collective efforts of our team. These recognitions reflect our vision of creating a luxury destination that combines exceptional hospitality, culinary excellence, innovation, and sustainability. We are deeply grateful to our employees, valued partners, and loyal guests for their trust and support, which continue to inspire our pursuit of excellence."

As Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort continues its journey of growth and distinction, these awards further strengthen its reputation as a benchmark for luxury hospitality in Cyprus and the wider Mediterranean region.
The awards were organized by BOUSSIAS Cyprus, a leading organization dedicated to developing platforms for dialogue, recognition, professional development, and strategic industry collaboration across key sectors of the Cypriot economy.

About Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

Nestled along the pristine western coastline of Cyprus, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort offers an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience, combining elegant accommodation, award-winning dining venues, world-class facilities, exceptional service, and breath-taking Mediterranean surroundings.

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Το Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort γιορτάζει μια εξαιρετική επιτυχία με 10 βραβεία στα Cyprus Tourism Awards 2025 και Cyprus Estia Awards 2026

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