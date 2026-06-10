A Summer of Endless Possibilities at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort

There are destinations that simply offer a holiday, and then there are places that redefine the very essence of summer. Perched along the spectacular western coastline of Cyprus, just outside the vibrant city of Paphos, where the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean meet the protected landscapes of the Akamas Peninsula, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort invites guests to experience a season defined by effortless luxury, authentic discovery, and unforgettable moments.

This summer, the award-winning resort presents an invitation to stay longer and experience more, with savings of up to 30% on three, five, and seven-night escapes. Designed with families in mind, the offer includes Half Board dining, while children up to 13 years old stay and dine complimentary, creating the perfect setting for memorable family holidays in one of Cyprus' most sought-after destinations.

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Mornings begin with panoramic sea views stretching endlessly towards the horizon. Days unfold at a leisurely pace, whether spent beside shimmering pools, exploring the resort's expansive grounds, or discovering the beauty of its stunning coastline. Guests can relax on the idyllic shores of Kafizis Beach and Olive Tree Beach, two of the resort's most treasured coastal retreats, where turquoise waters, golden sunshine, and breathtaking scenery create an atmosphere of complete tranquillity.

The resort offers a thoughtfully curated world of experiences for younger guests. Children can immerse themselves in the Mini Club (ages 3–12), offered free of charge and included, featuring engaging activities, creative play, and supervised entertainment in a safe and inspiring environment. The magical Kids Open Cinema under the stars brings beloved films to life in an enchanting outdoor setting, while teens can enjoy the dedicated Games Lounge, a vibrant social space filled with interactive entertainment and opportunities to connect—ensuring every age group finds its own rhythm of enjoyment.

At the heart of the experience lies a vibrant culinary journey. Guests can savour the flavours of the Mediterranean at Kohili Restaurant, where the freshest seafood takes centre stage, indulge in authentic Italian cuisine at Sapori, or discover contemporary Asian creations at Bonsai. As evening descends, Chroma Lounge & Bar provides the perfect setting for expertly crafted cocktails and relaxed conversations against a backdrop of sea breezes and spectacular sunsets.

For those seeking adventure, Cap St Georges offers experiences unlike anywhere else on the island. Golf enthusiasts can perfect their swing at the resort's state-of-the-art Top Golf Venue in Cyprus—the only facility of its kind in Cyprus—combining innovative technology with immersive, interactive play for golfers of all levels. Families can also look forward to the opening of the resort's highly anticipated Water Park in August 2026, set to become one of the season's most exciting new attractions and a vibrant addition to the resort's world-class leisure offering.

Beyond the resort, an array of bespoke experiences showcases the rich character of Cyprus. Cruise along the dramatic coastline of the Akamas Peninsula aboard a private yacht, explore scenic countryside trails on horseback or by bicycle, visit family-owned wineries steeped in tradition, or discover the island's culinary heritage through authentic local gastronomy experiences. Each encounter offers a deeper connection to the culture, landscapes, and timeless charm of the destination.

Equally compelling is the opportunity to simply pause. The acclaimed Cleopatra Spa provides a sanctuary of wellbeing, while the resort's elegant surroundings invite guests to unwind, reconnect, and embrace the slower rhythms of Mediterranean living.

Whether travelling as a family, as a couple, or in search of a refined summer retreat, Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort offers an experience where luxury feels effortless and every day brings something new to discover. From pristine beaches and exceptional dining to unique sporting facilities and exciting new attractions, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to create an unforgettable escape.

This season, stay a little longer, savour a little more, and create memories that will linger long after summer fades at Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort.