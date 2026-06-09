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ΑρχικήΔελτία ΤύπουFrom the Success of Limassol Del Mar to the Legendary Collaboration — Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine
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From the Success of Limassol Del Mar to the Legendary Collaboration — Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine

 09.06.2026 - 17:39
From the Success of Limassol Del Mar to the Legendary Collaboration — Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine

For over 6 decades, the Leptos Group has played a defining role in shaping the modern image and international positioning of Cyprus through pioneering developments, long-term investments, and a vision centered around extroversion, innovation, quality, and global standards across multiple sectors. Through Real estate development, Ηospitality, Εducation and Ηealthcare,the Leptos Group continues to strengthen Cyprus’ competitiveness and presence in international markets.

Among the landmark projects that transformed the image of modern Limassol stands Limassol Del Mar, a revolutionary development for Cyprus standards and widely regarded as Cyprus’ most iconic architectural landmarks. Rising directly on the citys’ seafront, the project introduced a new benchmark in architecture, design, and lifestyle infrastructure, contributing significantly to the redevelopment and international image of Limassol. A defining milestone of the development was the exclusive collaboration with Gianfranco Ferré Home, through which bespoke furniture collections and tailor-made interior pieces were created exclusively for the Signature Collection residences and penthouses.

Building upon this success, the Leptos Group continues to shape the future of Cyprus through Limassol Blu Marine, one of the largest mixed-use developments and investments ever undertaken in Cyprus, with a total investment value exceeding €500 million. Strategically positioned on Limassol’s seafront, the landmark development consists of four towers, two residential and two office towers, all offering uninterrupted panoramic Mediterranean views, while contributing to the wider transformation of Limassol’s coastal front and urban landscape.

The project has already achieved remarkable success, with both office towers sold exclusively and Poseidon Tower, the first residential tower of the project, now approximately 95% sold and nearing completion. Limassol Blu Marine also benefits from the rapid redevelopment of the surrounding area, including the Limassol Marina district,the Casino which is in close proximity, Aktaia Odos, and the wider seafront area, further strengthening the city’s international profile and long-term growth potential.

The next and most iconic chapter of the development comes through the legendary collaboration between the Leptos Group and Roberto Cavalli with Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine, the first Roberto Cavalli branded residences in Europe. Already under rapid construction, the beachfront tower introduces a new benchmark in branded living, featuring Roberto Cavalli designed interiors in the main lobby and lift lobbies, as well as optional Roberto Cavalli furniture packages for residences.

1, 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom apartments at Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine are now available for sale starting from €845,000. Rising on Limassol’s seafront and offering magnificent Mediterranean views, Europe’s first Roberto Cavalli-branded residences combine iconic design, premium living, and world-class amenities, including a bespoke Roberto Cavalli lobby and interiors, 24-hour concierge service, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a luxury spa, state-of-the-art gym, cinema room, landscaped gardens, and underground parking, in one of the region’s most anticipated developments.

For more information, please contact us at +357 25 555 555 or visit limassolblumarine.com/cavalli-tower.

Through developments of international standards and strategic investments across multiple industries of Hospitality through Leptos Calypso Hotels, Education through Neapolis University Pafos, Healthcare through Iasis Hospital, Real Estate Development through Leptos Estates and Property Management through Vesta Holidays, the Leptos Group continues to promote a modern, dynamic, and extroverted Cyprus with a strong international presence and vision for the future.

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